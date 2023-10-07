Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town: Neil Warnock would be a 'fantastic fit' for Owls, says Darren Moore

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief Darren Moore believes that his Terriers predecessor Neil Warnock would represent a ‘fantastic fit’ for managerless Sheffield Wednesday - should his former club turn to him in a bid to rescue their troubled season.

Moore makes his first return to Hillsborough this afternoon following his shock summer exit - and just 16 days after taking charge of the Terriers.

The departure of Moore has proved to be the catalyst to a spell of turmoil for the beleaguered South Yorkshire club, who are experiencing their worst ever start to a league season in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It culminated in the sacking of Xisco Munoz on Wednesday evening, with the Spaniard taking just a derisory total of two points from the club’s opening 10 fixtures.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore applauds the fans following the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Ipswich Town at John Smith's Stadium: Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Neil Thompson is in caretaker command of the Owls today ahead of the club deciding upon the permanent successor to Munoz, at the helm for just 92 days.

Several names have been touted as potential contenders to replace Munoz including former manager Carlos Carvalhal, ex-Watford and Brighton chief Oscar Garcia, one-time Owls defender Dean Smith and Paul Ince.

Former Sheffield United and Leeds United manager Warnock, who left his role at Huddersfield on September 20, has also been linked with an intriguing move to the blue and white half of Sheffield – and a possible appointment at a sixth EFL club in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 74-year-old is understood to be interested in the position.

Moore said: “He’d be a fantastic fit for it, if it is him. He would be.

“I can only go off the speculation that is given. But certainly if it is Neil, then he would be a wonderful fit for that particular job.

“But as I said, my responsibility is just fixed here at Huddersfield Town. I am really pleased to be here as manager.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore will be the centre of considerable attention ahead of kick-off today, with the Midlander likely to be afforded warm applause from Wednesdayites in recognition of his work at the club, which culminated in promotion in a dramatic League One play-off final against Barnsley on May 29.

The 49-year-old left a month later. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri subsequently went public on two occasions to claim that Moore's exit was down to his financial demands - something that the former Owls chief refuted in an interview.

Having signed up for a new challenge in West Yorkshire, Moore is happy to have started a new chapter in his career.

The fact that this particular reunion fixture will be cleared at an early juncture might also aid in the ‘moving on’ process, as he acknowledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But above that, Moore is also quick to stress that his sole concern, as a professional, is claiming a positive result for Huddersfield - more especially after a poor defeat at Birmingham City in midweek.

On whether there will be a touch of relief when the game is out of the way, Moore, yet to sample victory in three matches at the Terriers’ helm, commented: "In a sense. But whether this game was played this weekend or in a month or two months down the line, I’ll approach it in the same manner.

"Yes, I can understand why all eyes will be here and I get it. But with football being football, you have an element of keeping your professionalism.

“The football club here requires me to be the ultimate professional that I am and focus on the team. I am looking at the team and how we can go about the game and improving on Tuesday's performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad