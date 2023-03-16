News you can trust since 1754
A 'true legend' and 'wonderful servant': Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore pays tribute to former captain Don Megson

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY legend Don Megson - father of former Owls player and manager Gary - has passed away at the age of 86, the club have confirmed.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT

Sale-born Megson spent 18 years at Hillsborough, making over 400 appearances for the club.

A regular in the 60s, Megson captained the Owls in the FA Cup final against Everton in 1966.

A Wednesday statement read: "The Owls are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Don Megson at the age of 86 Our thoughts are with Don's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Don Megson
Paying his own tribute, Owls manager Darren Moore said "It's sad news, really sad news. He is a club legend.

"I speak from a personal element of my connection with Gary (Moore’s manager at West Brom).

"Heartfelt condolences and I speak on behalf of myself and everyone connected with the football club. He was a true legend and a wonderful servant to the football club.

"There’s some wonderful memories of his Wednesday career and his legend lives on.”

Megson moved to Bristol Rovers in 1970 before hanging up his boots and entering into management.

He enjoyed an 11-year career in management, coaching Bristol Rovers to Watney Cup glory in just his third game in charge.

Megson spent five years with the West Country outfit before leaving in 1977.

He then went on to spend two years with Portland Timbers, before a brief stint at Bournemouth in 1983.

