Akin Famewo left off Sheffield Wednesday squad list to cast doubt over whether defender will play again in 2022
Sheffield Wednesday have cast doubt on whether Akin Famewo will play League One football again this calendar year after being omitted from the Owls' squad list.
Allowed to name up to 22 outfield players over the age of 21, manager Darren Moore has settled for just 18, with Famewo notable by his absence.
It was initially suggested Famewo would be unlikely to play again until November after the muscle injury he picked up on his debut for the club, at Milton Keynes Dons.
Players can be added to the four vacant squad places at a later date, so by leaving Famewo off the list it gives Moore the option of signing four free agents if he feels the need between now and January 1, when the next transfer window opens.
Famewo could still appear in the group stage of the Football League Trophy and the opening two rounds of the FA Cup.
SENIOR SQUAD: Dennis Adeniran, Tyreeq Bakinson, Barry Bannan, Jaden Brown, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt, Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa, Reece James, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass.
Under-21s: David Agbontohoma, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Josh Ashman, Bailey Cadamarteri, Luke Cook, Leojo Davidson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Bobby Dunn, Sam Durrant, Paulo Aguas, Ryan Galvin, Jay Glover, Jack Hall, Luke Jackson, Mark McGuinness, Alex Mighten, Fuad Sesay, Will Trueman.