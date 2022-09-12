Akin Famewo left off Sheffield Wednesday squad list to cast doubt over whether defender will play again in 2022

Allowed to name up to 22 outfield players over the age of 21, manager Darren Moore has settled for just 18, with Famewo notable by his absence.

It was initially suggested Famewo would be unlikely to play again until November after the muscle injury he picked up on his debut for the club, at Milton Keynes Dons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players can be added to the four vacant squad places at a later date, so by leaving Famewo off the list it gives Moore the option of signing four free agents if he feels the need between now and January 1, when the next transfer window opens.

INJURY: Akin Famewo has not played since his Sheffield Wednesday debut, at Stadium MK

Famewo could still appear in the group stage of the Football League Trophy and the opening two rounds of the FA Cup.

SENIOR SQUAD: Dennis Adeniran, Tyreeq Bakinson, Barry Bannan, Jaden Brown, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt, Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa, Reece James, Marvin Johnson, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass.