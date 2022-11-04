Alex Mighten tops Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they book their place in FA Cup second round
Sheffield Wednesday breezed into the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win that was for the most part very comfortable.
But the biggest plus of the night was the performance of winger Alex Mighten.
David Stockdale – one rush of blood, one good second-half save 6
Jack Hunt – did not get forward that much but still enough to hit the post 6
Dominic Iorfa – an important header over the bar and a good block before he was allowed to go galloping down the right 7
Mark McGuinness – solid at centre-back 6
Reece James – bombed on well and even popped up at centre-forward at one point, although he ballooned his finish 7
Tyreeq Bakinson – one sloppy pass apart, it was a really good midfield performance 7
Will Vaulks – nothing spectacular from the central midfield 6
Alex Mighten – outstanding performance down the left, capped by a goal 8
Josh Windass – gorgeous goal and a header tipped onto the bar 7
Mallik Wilks – carried over the confidence won last weekend although he could not find the net this time 7
Michael Smith – worked the forward line well 6
Substitutes:
Marvin Johnson (for James, 70) – came on to give the fit-again James a breather 5
Michael Ihiekwe (for Hunt, 70) – a 20-minute run-out 5
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Windass, 70) – kept the attacking impetus up 6
Callum Paterson (for Wilks, 81) – game was dead by the time he came on 5
Not used: Charles, Ihiekwe, Brown, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Byers, Bannan, Paterson, Gregory.