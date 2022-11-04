News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Alex Mighten tops Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they book their place in FA Cup second round

Sheffield Wednesday breezed into the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win that was for the most part very comfortable.

By Stuart Rayner
4 minutes ago

But the biggest plus of the night was the performance of winger Alex Mighten.

David Stockdale – one rush of blood, one good second-half save 6

Jack Hunt – did not get forward that much but still enough to hit the post 6

Most Popular

STAR MAN: Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Mighten

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa – an important header over the bar and a good block before he was allowed to go galloping down the right 7

Mark McGuinness – solid at centre-back 6

Reece James – bombed on well and even popped up at centre-forward at one point, although he ballooned his finish 7

Tyreeq Bakinson – one sloppy pass apart, it was a really good midfield performance 7

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Will Vaulks – nothing spectacular from the central midfield 6

Alex Mighten – outstanding performance down the left, capped by a goal 8

Josh Windass – gorgeous goal and a header tipped onto the bar 7

Mallik Wilks – carried over the confidence won last weekend although he could not find the net this time 7

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Michael Smith – worked the forward line well 6

Substitutes:

Marvin Johnson (for James, 70) – came on to give the fit-again James a breather 5

Michael Ihiekwe (for Hunt, 70) – a 20-minute run-out 5

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Windass, 70) – kept the attacking impetus up 6

Callum Paterson (for Wilks, 81) – game was dead by the time he came on 5

Not used: Charles, Ihiekwe, Brown, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Byers, Bannan, Paterson, Gregory.

Jack HuntReece JamesJosh WindassMallik Wilks