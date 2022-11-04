Alex Mighten tops Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they book their place in FA Cup second round

But the biggest plus of the night was the performance of winger Alex Mighten.

David Stockdale – one rush of blood, one good second-half save 6

Jack Hunt – did not get forward that much but still enough to hit the post 6

STAR MAN: Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Mighten

Dominic Iorfa – an important header over the bar and a good block before he was allowed to go galloping down the right 7

Mark McGuinness – solid at centre-back 6

Reece James – bombed on well and even popped up at centre-forward at one point, although he ballooned his finish 7

Tyreeq Bakinson – one sloppy pass apart, it was a really good midfield performance 7

Will Vaulks – nothing spectacular from the central midfield 6

Alex Mighten – outstanding performance down the left, capped by a goal 8

Josh Windass – gorgeous goal and a header tipped onto the bar 7

Mallik Wilks – carried over the confidence won last weekend although he could not find the net this time 7

Michael Smith – worked the forward line well 6

Substitutes:

Marvin Johnson (for James, 70) – came on to give the fit-again James a breather 5

Michael Ihiekwe (for Hunt, 70) – a 20-minute run-out 5

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Windass, 70) – kept the attacking impetus up 6

Callum Paterson (for Wilks, 81) – game was dead by the time he came on 5