Are Sheffield Wednesday good enough for promotion or struggling to keep up

Darren Moore heads into Christmas with a bit of a puzzler at Sheffield Wednesday.

Glass half full and the Owls are on a 10-game unbeaten League One run - following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Oxford United - which sees them sit third in the table.

But glass half empty, and the list is a little bit longer. Wednesday have struggled with performances for several weeks now - probably since the 4-2 win over Burton Albion on October 29 - but have managed to grind out results.

It needed a 96th-minute penalty save from Cameron Dawson - making his first league start for Wednesday in over two years - against Oxford to deny the visitors victory. That coming after Callum Paterson pounced with a stoppage-time equaliser at Exeter City seven days earlier.

Goalkeepers; union: Cameron Dawson after his penalty save in injury time is hugged by David Stockdale at the final whistle (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Wednesday’s last win in the league was November 19 - at Accrington Stanley - and they have failed to score more than a single goal in a league match since that Burton victory.

Missing the injured midfielder Barry Bannan on Saturday, Wednesday struggled without their talisman.

Cameron Dawson

Last appearance in an Owls shirt was over two years ago - in the 3-0 defeat ar Rotherham United on October 28 2020

It wasn’t a classic in terms of quality of football, but in terms of desire and endeavour, the lads brought that today.

I always back myself with penalties, it’s a part of the game that I enjoy. It’s the nearest thing you will get to scoring a goal, as a goalie.

I was really happy to save it and help my team out in the end.