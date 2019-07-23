Are Sheffield Wednesday under a soft embargo?

The EFL have retained their silence over the timescale on lifting the so-called ‘soft transfer embargo’ placed on Sheffield Wednesday.

READ MORE - Owls report Newcastle to Premier League

READ MORE - All the latest Sheffield Wednesday news

The ruling, which was imposed after the club handed over their accounts for the 2017/18 season several months late, effectively prevents Wednesday from registering players with the EFL without the dispensation of the league.

The signing of free agents Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris have been ratified in recent weeks, but it is understood any moves involving transfer or loan fees are unlikely to be given the go-ahead while the ruling is in place.

It had been hoped that the embargo would be lifted soon after the accounts were handed over on July 11. But it was also made clear that there is no definite timescale on lifting such sanctions.

An EFL spokesperson confirmed they were unable to comment on ongoing rulings and refused to give an indication of how long it could take for Wednesday’s embargo to be lifted. Sheffield Wednesday have also maintained that they are unable to comment – because the issue is in the hands of the EFL.

Earlier this month football finance expert Kieran Maguire noted a slight irregularity in the numbers in that the cash from the £60m sale of Hillsborough did not appear to have been posted in the club’s 2017/18 accounts, and that the ground was still registered with the club according to the Land Registry.

It is not clear whether the EFL see the ground sale as an issue.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have reported Newcastle United to the Premier League over their “conduct” in hiring Steve Bruce as their new manager.

The Owls have yet to appoint a new manager with Lee Bullen has been standing in during pre-season.