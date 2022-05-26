Argentinian club confirm Josh Windass interest - and Sheffield Wednesday's forward's interest in joining

The 28-year-old forward had been linked with a move to Argentina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is little history of English players moving to South America, with David Olaoye becoming the first professional to play in Argentina five years ago, but his spell with fourth division El Porvenir lasted only seven months.

TRANSFER TARGET: Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass

But Windass is said to be keen on experiencing life there, and having worked with him at Rangers, Caixinha confirmed he wants to work with him again.

“Yes it’s true I want him,” he said.

“I got to work with Josh Windass at Rangers in Scotland and I keep in touch with him. He's a quality player.”

Wednesday rejected a £1m offer for Windass last summer on the back of a strong season in the Championship despite his club's relegation. But injury restricted him to only four League One starts.

Windass has 12 months left on his contract and owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has made a habit in the past of running down players' contracts rather than cashing in on them, has left the door open to sales this summer as the Owls look to carry out a fairly extensive rebuild considering they only fell narrowly short of promotion last season.

"If we get offers for players that we can't refuse and we believe we can replace them, then we will make a decision," he said recently. "If we don't get good offers or we don't believe we can do better, then we need to weigh things up."

It is believed they are still waiting for a bid.

Last season's first-choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned to Burnley at the end of his loan, centre-backs Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley have been released and Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey's loans have expired, central midfielder Massimo Luongo is yet to sign the new contract on the table, as is Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and fellow forwards Saido Berahino, Tyreece-John Jules and Florian Kamberi are all leaving, along with midfielder Olamide Shodipo, so there will need to be a considerable amount of business done. Selling Windass will add to that, but also subsidise it.

Fourth-placed Wednesday fell five points short of automatic promotion from League One last season, and lost their play-off semi-final to Sunderland to a stoppage-time winner in the second leg.

Talleres are involved in the Copa Libertadores as well as Argentina's top division, so would be an exciting prospect for anyone brave enough to make the move. Talleres President Fassi says Windass, the son of former Hull City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford City striker Dean, is.

“We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro [already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer," he told a radio station in his homeland.