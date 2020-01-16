Argentinian winger could be first of several new faces at Sheffield Wednesday in January

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to complete several January transfer deals “as soon as possible”.

The Owls yesterday signed Argentinian winger Manuel Hidalgo from Italian side Triestina.

The 20-year-old impressed boss Garry Monk on trial earlier in the season, and will initially train with the Under-23s.

But Monk is keen to bolster his first-team squad, and talks are ongoing with several transfer targets.

“We are further down the line with certain options but there is nothing concrete just yet,” said Monk, who has been linked with a move for Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

“We’re not quite there yet but hopefully it can happen as soon as possible.”

Hidalgo - a former Benfica player - became Monk’s first signing as Owls boss on Wednesday.

Monk explained: “He came in a couple of months ago working with the Under-23s and we have a lot of the Under-23s in our sessions.

“He did very well in his trial and the discussion at the club was whether he was free to come into the 23s. It’s about him coming in and progressing how we want him to.

“Of course he’s come in to be with the 23s and then if he can develop with them and get the opportunity.

“He’s very good technically and then the one thing that stands out, as you’d expect with a young lad, is the work rate, the attitude towards what he’d done in that few weeks period,” Monk said.

“The club have felt it’s an opportunity to bring a young lad in, one with quality and ability, and to work with him at that level and progress him like we are with all those young lads.

“If they can make that step up and progress them like we want to then there’ll be an opportunity in the first team, we’ve seen that.”