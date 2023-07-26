All Sections
Arrival of ex-Leeds United, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Watford recruitment supremo Luke Dowling will hand Championship club Sheffield Wednesday a boost says Xisco Munoz

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Xisco Munoz says that the impending arrival of recruitment boss Luke Dowling will hand the Owls a major boost as the clock starts ticking towards the summer transfer deadline.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

Dowling formerly worked as sporting and technical director at West Brom and left the Hawthorns in 2021 after overseeing their football department.

His previous clubs also include Leeds United, Watford, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

Dowling is being tipped to become technical director at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz (right), pictured with chairman Dejphon Chansiri (left).
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz (right), pictured with chairman Dejphon Chansiri (left).

Munoz, keen on bringing in several new signings to supplement the arrivals of Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher, said: "I'm very happy with the president (Dejphon Chansiri) because he's given me everything to try and improve the team. For me this is amazing.

"If we put together more people then maybe we can decipher more information about more players. But I'm also very happy with Dean (Hughes, recruitment analyst) because he's working very well.

"But I think having three (minds) is better than having just two, for example, so this is the idea. We are moving forward to try and find what we want.

"As I said in my first press conference (that) the market is not easy. You have a lot of things and different situations. But I'm very happy with the club because they are giving me more support with Luke.

"I think everybody knows about Luke and his experience of the Championship. I think he's a very good (addition) for us."

