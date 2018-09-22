Aston Villa 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Our best away display, hails Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday took maximum points from their Championship trip to Aston Villa this afternoon.

It was Steve Bruce's 100th game in charge of Villa and only the fifth time they have lost at home under his control.

But Villa were sadly out of touch against an eager Wednesday side who were always prepared to pressurise.

Following an indifferent first half, Wednesday were well worth their away success with some skilful attacking play.

The visitors were often the more dangerous in a goalless first half when the likes of Marco Matias and Adam Reach posed problems for Villa's suspect defence.

Portuguese midfielder Matias put them on the winning path with a 49th minute goal and John McGinn produced a spectacular 54th minute equaliser but Steven Fletcher sealed the points for the Owls in the 66th minute.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay said: "I am very proud of my team, after the defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek.

"To play at Villa Park against a very good team...I think it was our best away performance since I have been at Sheffield Wednesday.

"We had a lot of good chances and made a very good first goal but after Villa quickly equalised we had to keep a good feeling to score a second goal.

"It was a fantastic win and I feel good. After this win we can move forward even further.

"What impressed me was the team spirit. It was our third game in seven days and the players showed great character.

"On the ball we played really well and this is the way I want Wednesday to play. To win at Villa Park against such a big club made me so happy."

The indifferent form of Jonathan Kodjia and Tammy Abraham is a worry, while Jack Grealish struggled to open up Wednesday's defence.

To their credit Wednesday were always prepared to counter-attack and Barry Bannan was the mastermind behind most of their moves.

This was evident in the first half when Wednesday were often the more dangerous side and this gave them the confidence to hit Villa four minutes into the second half.

A shot by Adam Reach was blocked into the path of Matias who hammered home a raking dive to the right of the helpless Orjan Nyland.

In the 54th minute Villa were back in the game when a headed clearance found the unmarked McGinn who slammed in a 25-yard shot on the volley which cannoned off the bar and into the net.

Villa's hopes of taking control, however, quickly disappeared when Joey Pelupessy advanced down the right to produce a high cross which found the unmarked Fletcher to head home the winner.

There was some late attacking play from Villa but Wednesday's stalwart defence held firm to take the points which lifted them over their opponents in the league.