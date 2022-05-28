Atletico Talleres submit bid for Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass as ex-Rangers boss eyes reunion

The Argentinian top-flight side are managed by Pedro Caixinha, who worked with Windass when the pair were both at Scottish Cup champions Rangers.

Now, Talleres president Andrés Fassi has told media in South America that an offer has been submitted to the Owls, with reports claiming the fee to be in the region of £1m.

Speaking to Argentinian media, Fassi said: “With Josh Windass there is an agreement and yesterday the offer was sent to Sheffield Wednesday. We wait for the answer.

"It will be difficult because he has a year and a half left on his contract.”

Windass has made 65 appearances for Wednesday since initially joining the club in loan in 2020. He has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists.

Given that the club will release Saido Berahino upon the expiration of his contract, selling Windass would require more work to improve the squad in the summer.