All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Attacking trio Sheffield Wednesday's stars as Rotherham United disappoint in player ratings

Sheffield Wednesday produced their best performance of the season to claim their first win.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 16:55 GMT

The work was all done in an impressive opening 45 minutes where the front three of Josh Windass, Anthony Musaba and two-goal Michael Smith were all in good form, in stark contrast to a Millers team which looked well off its best.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1)

Cameron Dawson – a couple of moments where he was not great with his feet 5

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa – impressive at the back and even had one of his characteristic runs forward 7

Bambo Diaby – not worked enough to really excel but solid at the back 6

Di'Shon Bernard – likewise 6

Callum Paterson – played very high up the field and to good effect as right wing-back 7

PACE ACE: Anthony Musaba celebrates with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Di'Shon BernardPACE ACE: Anthony Musaba celebrates with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Di'Shon Bernard
PACE ACE: Anthony Musaba celebrates with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Di'Shon Bernard

Barry Bannan – a lovely pas to release Anthony Musaba for the first goal and another for what perhaps should have been a third 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Byers – a very tidy display of passing and ball-wining 6

Reece James – balanced things up well on the left 6

Josh Windass – Wednesday's creator in chief, he was excellent playing passes from midfield 8

Anthony Musaba – his pace gave the Owls something Rotherham could not live with and whilst his finishing needs work, his awareness made up for it 8

Michael Smith – two goals in front of the away end which booed him before kick-off – job well and truly done 8

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WIll Vaulks (for Byers, 63) – put a good volley just wide against his old club 5

John Buckley (for Musaba, 74) – game was well and truly over when he came on 5

Pol Valentin (for Paterson, 79) – steady away 5

Djiedi Gassama (for Windass, 79) – N/A

Rotherham United (4-3-3)

Viktor Johansson – made initial saves from Musaba but was unable to stop Smith beating him 6

Dexter Lembikisa – unable to help Lee Peltier much with the frightening pace of Musaba 5

Lee Peltier – once more unable to last the distance 5

Sean Morrison – was physically struggling at the end 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cohen Bramall – spent most of the game in central defensive after the switch to three at the back 6

Cafu – unable to have an influence on the game 5

Christ Tiehi – if Cafu is a ball-player, Tiehi is a ball-winner and he too failed to make a mark 5

Ollie Rathbone – subdued 5

Arvin Appiah – a difficult first two Championship starts for Appiah, substituted early for the second time in a week 4

Jordan Hugill – fought hard as usual 6

Fred Onyedinma – started on the wing before switching to centre-forward 5

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sebastian Revan (for Appiah, 26) – improved things as a wing-back but missed a very presentable chance at 2-0 6

Sam Clucas (for Cafu, 63) – added a little bit more soldiity 5

Georgie Kelly (for Tiehi, 70) – a desperate last throw of the dice by Taylor which his players were unable to make use of 5

Sam Nombe (for Peltier, 70) – ditto 5

Not used: Ayala, Eaves, Odoffin, Phillips, Revan, McGuckin.

Related topics:Josh WindassMillersCallum Paterson