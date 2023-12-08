It is not an unusual idea for a new manager to go looking for a talented young player yet to really be given the chance, and push him to the forefront.

In Sheffield Wednesday's case, it is working to good effect.

Long talked about in hushed tones around Hillsborough and Middlewood Road as one to keep an eye out for, Bailey Cadamarteri has brought an extra dimension since Danny Rohl thrust the forward into his first team last month.

At home to Blackburn Rovers last Saturday the 18-year-old scored his first senior goal in only his second Championship start.

EXCITING PROSPECT: Bailey Cadamarteri has made a good start in senior football with Sheffield Wednesday

Across town, Chris Wilder used his return to Sheffield United to give Andre Brooks his first league start (he had kicked off the League Cup tie against Lincoln City) at left wing-back and again the 20-year-old showed it was no act of charity, given a standing ovation by an appreciative Bramall Lane crowd when he was substituted in the 74th minute against Liverpool.

Coming off at the same time was Will Osula, not totally new to first-team football having started the first three Premier League matches of the season and impressed as a substitute in the last two, and having been on loan at Derby County last season. Still, the 20-year-old forward brought a fresh feel to a side which has been in the doldrums.

Daniel Farke gave Archie Gray his Leeds United debut in August and although Kian Harratt made his Huddersfield Town debut four years ago, the 21-year-old has doubled his number of starts in 11 weeks of Darren Moore.

Akin Famewo says the inclusion of players like Cadamarteri, son of Cleckheaton-born former striker Danny, lifts the whole squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE BOW: Andre Brooks made his first league start for Sheffield United at home to Liverpool on Wednesday

"Especially when he's a bright young lad as well," he adds. "You can see on the pitch they bring a little spark with them. They might do something that a seasoned veteran would think, 'Okay, in this situation, I'm not going to do that,' or, 'I'm just going to pass it.'

"They might not have the knowledge to do that and they might do something a bit exciting and it works and you think, 'Okay, he's got a fresh mind to the game.'

"He's not new to the game, of course, but he's new to the big scene. It's exciting because you never know what could happen and the spark of excellence can be the difference in some games."

The effect goes beyond first-team level. Famewo, who came through Luton Town's academy, remembers what it was like when his under-23 team-mates stepped up.

REVITALISED: Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo has spoken about Bailey Cadamarteri's impact

"It shows there's a pathway and I feel like that's one of the biggest things when you're young and coming through the ranks," he explains.

The issue now for the Owls is to get Cadamarteri tied down to a longer contract before other, richer, clubs start to turn his head. That is a priority for Rohl.

The teenager signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2022. It expires at the end of the season.

"I spoke after the game against Blackburn to say I like him, I like his process and to have young players with his attitude and mentality at the club," said Rohl. "He will be the future for the club.

"We are in a good process now at the club and for me it is important we keep young players at the club with this level of potential.

"If we get anything done (on a new contract for Cadamarteri) then you will find out as quickly as possible but you can trust me that I am trying to find a quick solution."

Working with more young players he can improve is something else Rohl is looking to in the next transfer window, his first as a manager since moving to South Yorkshire in mid-October.

"First it is always about looking at what we can do in the transfer market, which type or profile we need," he stressed. "The first question is not about the money or the salary, it's about choosing the right player for us. If we say yes, then we look to the terms. This is the way.

"Sometimes you need a good player in a key position and this costs money, but also I am looking for young players to come in so I can improve them. Now we have to find a good balance between who can help us immediately and give us a good impact, and maybe who is the guy to improve us in the next weeks and be ready for the future.

"Everybody knows what I demand and what I expect in January. I have made clear a list of what I want to do in the market and this is a normal process. It is not an idea from just one day, they are ideas from a process from me and my coaching staff, we sat together and always have meetings every week.

"You see some players that may not have been first on the list and they have made a step in the right direction. It is about supporting them and keeping them, but there are others that are a little bit far away.