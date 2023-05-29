Barnsley 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 AET: Josh Windass's brilliant winning goal cruel on Reds but Owls are going up

Barry Bannan said it as he shook hands at full-time "You didn't deserve that."

After more than 70 minutes of playing a man short against Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley had earnt the right to take their chances in a penalty shoot-out to decide which South Yorkshire side would win the League One play-off final.

But Josh Windass had other ideas.

Three minutes into stoppage time in extra-time and with penalty-taker Bannan having limped off with cramp, the forward produced a diving header to compare with his dad Dean's stunning long-range winner for Hull City in the 2008 Championship final.

Launching himself at a cross a composed Lee Gregory did brilliantly to put over, it was a goal befitting of the occasion, if not perhaps the 120 minutes.

The Wednesday delirium was hevily laced with relief having thought they had won the game through Will vaulks minutes earlier.

Beaten 1-0, the Reds could look back on a penalty they might have had in the 47th minute, and on the chance Luca Connell missed in the 103rd but it was a time for pride, not recriminations.

They ought not to be able to run a team of Wednesday's standing so close even at 11 v 11, but Michael Duff has injected a spirit back into this club that had completely drained away only 12 months ago.

MAGIC MOMENT: Sheffield Wednesday celebrate after Josh Windass scores their goal

Like Wednesday, beaten at the semi-final stage as the Reds were dropping out of the Championship, they must come again.

For the first 45 minutes it was very much a South Yorkshire game – honest, hard-working and very tight.

But a foul by Adam Phillips four minutes into the second half made for a much more entertaining game - and not a one-way one either.

it was a double-whammy for Barnsley, denied a penalty a couple of minutes later when Lee Gregory's high boot caught Liam Kitching's in the Owl penalty area.

BATTLE: Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory (left) and Barnsley's Jordan Williams compete for the ball during the League One play-off final

Clumsy rather than callous, it looked a penalty but video assistant referee Tony Harrington rubber-stamped Tom Robinson's decision rather than even asking him to reconsider it at the monitor.

Two minutes later Phillips thundered into an unwise tackle on Gregory and caught him high. Robinson waved his red card and again Harrington backed him up - this time probably correctly.

With 40 minute at least to play once stoppages were factored in – games no longer last 90 – on a warm May afternoon, it looked advantage Wednesday.

But Barnsley gave as good as they got, initially daring to go a man short in midfield before sacrificing Devante Cole in the 72nd minute.

Rather than simply dig in, they hit the woodwork through Kitching and James Norwood, as much of a goal threat as the opponents who now outnumbered them on the field as well as in the stands.

Nicky Cadden collected a long throw-in 54 minutes in and centre-back Kitching almost capping an outstanding performance by deflecting the shot onto the crossbar. Within a minute, Bannan floated a shot just beyond the far post at the other end.

Inevitably, the Scot saw more of the ball at 10 v 11, and had a number of long-range efforts making those in red catch their breath.

Barnsley had to fend off some friendly fire, Harry Istead saving from Bobby Thomas. Josh Windass made a rare contribution to the game by dragging a shot wide.

A falling Thomas did brilliantly to get a foot in as Lee Gregory bore down on the penalty area.

Michael Ihiekwe headed over at a corner and Windass volleyed into a defender but it was not all one-way traffic, half-time substitue forcing an excellent save from a tight angle which Cameron Dawson put onto the frame of his goal after 80 minutes.

It was all a far cry from a first half when both teams looked to expose the other with diagonal balls from right to left, but the left side of each defence stood firm and moments of actual quality were rare at that stage.

It was little more than an arm wrestle with the sides occasionally butting heads, Callum Paterson left wondering if it was Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield Thursday by Isted, Slobodan Tedic and Reece James clonking skulls.

The first half of extra-time was largely played in front of Barnsley's goal, Mads Andersen clearing off his line after Ihiekwe went up for a header at a corner, then Isted pulling off two outstanding saves, the first from Michael Smith followed by a heroic Bobby Thomas block to deny Gregory in the 99th minute. Three minutes later the goalkeeper did brilliantly to turn a Bannan effort around the post.

Luca Connell ought to have cashed in with a match-winner.

Kitching and Luke Thomas broke down the field and had the composure to pick out Connell, who skewed what should have been quite an easy shot.

He would not be the only one left red-faced, Owls substitute Vaulks summersaulting a celebration shortly after the turnaround having arrived onto a pass and finished with aplomb,

Akil Howson flagged for an offside in the build-up.

Anderson frustrated Gregory, throwing himself brilliantly in front of a shot shortly after cramp got the better of Bannan with a penalty shoot-out looming. Norwood went down too, but limped on with Robbie Cundy stripped and ready to replace him.

Penalties seemed inevitable but Windass – brilliantly – had other ideas.

Barnsley: Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane (Benson 72 (Russell 90)), Cadden (Watters 106); Tedic (Norwood 46), Cole (Thomas 72).

Unused substitutes: Cundy, Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James (Hunt 103); Paterson (Vaulks 79), Palmer, Bannan (Dele-Bashiru 115), Johnson; Windass; Smith, Gregory.

Unused substitutes: Brown, Adeniran, Stockdale, Flint.