Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday both have happy memories of League One play-off final day

BARNSLEY and Sheffield Wednesday are both unbeaten in League One play-off finals – a record that will have to give today.

The Reds have twice won promotion to the Championship that way – in 2006 and 2016 – the Owls once.

But Wednesday are yet to win a play-off final at Wembley.

Andy Ritchie's Reds needed penalties to see off Swansea City when the games were being played at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium as the rebuilding of Wembley dragged on.

MAGIC DAY: Barnsley's Lloyd Isgrove, manager Paul Heckingbottom and Marc Roberts celebrate with the League One play-off trophy after beating Millwall at Wembley ion May 2016. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Nick Colgan was their hero that day, saving from Alan Tate to atone for his earlier error.

The goalkeeper had been to blame for letting Andy Robinson's strike squirm through to put Swansea 2-1 up after Paul Hayes's opener for Barnsley was cancelled out by Rory Fallon's overhead kick.

But a Daniel Nardiello free-kick took the game to a scoreless extra time, then penalties and when Adebayo Akinfenwa hit the crossbar, Tate was unable to beat Colgan from 12 yards.

It was the second year running a South Yorkshire team won promotion in the final after the Owls edged out Hartlepool United in extra-time.

DRINKING IT IN: Barnsley manager Andy Ritchie celebrates their 2006 League One play-off victory over Swansea City with champagne

The 90 minutes had been a tight 2-2 draw with the Owls scoring first and last through Jon-Paul McGovern and a Steve MacLean penalty.

But Chris Westwood was sent off conceding the spot kick, and Wednesday made it count.

Chris Brunt nearly won it for them in normal time but they needed an extra 30 minutes, with Glenn Whelan and Drew Talbot – fouled by Westwood – completing the win.

When Barnsley won the 2016 final against Millwall it was their second Wembley win in a matter of weeks, having beaten Oxford United in the Football League Trophy final.

MILLENNIUM MAGIC: Sheffield Wednesday's Jon-Paul McGovern puts his team in front against Hartlepool United in 2005

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom felt the practice helped and they were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Ashley Fletcher scored after just 88 seconds and man of the match Andy Hammill doubled the lead. Both scored in the previous final.

Although Mark Beevers got Millwall back into the game before half-time, Lloyd Isgrove's header secured Barnsley's victory.

The previous day Wednesday had played in the Championship showpiece, where a goal for Hull City's Mohamed Diame was all that separated the Yorkshire sides.