RIVAL League One managers Michael Duff and Darren Moore are among the nominees for the League One manager of the month award for November.

Barnsley chief Duff has been recognised for a month which saw his Reds side win both league games, against Shrewsbury and MK Dons respectively.

The Oakwell outfit have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

The continued impressive consistency of Sheffield Wednesday has also resulted in a nomination for Moore, whose side also won both their league matches last month, recording single-goal victories and clean sheets in wins over Accrington and Shrewsbury as they kept up the pressure on the top two of Plymouth Arygle and Ipswich Town.

RIVALS: Barnsley's Michael Duff and Sheffield Wednesday coach, Darren Moore.

Like Barnsley, Wednesday also progressed to the third round of the FA Cup last month.

Also in the running for the award is Duff's successor at Cheltenham in the shape of Wade Elliott, whose lowly side claimed a surprise draw at high-flying Ipswich and followed up with a league win over Wycombe.

Derby County boss Paul Warne is also shortlisted with his Rams side taking five points from three unbeaten away games at Morecambe, Portsmouth and MK Dons.

Meanwhile, in-form Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips is in contention for the League One player of the month accolade for November after an eye-catching goalscoring run.

Phillips struck in successive league matches against Shrewsbury and MK Dons and notched four goals in all competitions last month.

Also in contention for the award are Fleetwood forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley and Accrington centre-half Harvey Rodgers.

