Barnsley FC head coach Michael Duff on Sheffield Wednesday's play-off celebrations

THE DELIRIOUS scenes of celebration which ensued among Sheffield Wednesday players and supporters at Hillsborough late on Thursday night were the sort usually reserved for Wembley victors as opposed to sides who have just reached a play-off final.

Yet by common consent, it was no ordinary play-off occasion at S6, as Barnsley head coach Michael Duff is the first to acknowledge.

There was pandemonium in the immediate aftermath of the Owls' astonishing League One semi-final victory over Peterborough United - when the hosts produced the most incredible comeback in play-off history.

Cynics might suggest that there is still one game to go before the true celebrations can begin.

Michael Duff. Picture: Getty Images.

But Duff - whose Reds side will be doing everything that they possibly can to ensure there is no repetition of those more party scenes on Monday - saw it for what it was.

Not a premature crescendo, but very much in the moment as it should be.

Duff, whose side qualified for the final by virtue of their success over Bolton Wanderers the following evening - which prompted a joyous pitch invasion at the final whistle at Oakwell - said: "I understood it. 4-0 down and then taking a killer blow at the start of extra time and then they managed to go again.

"That shows what a crowd can do. I was watching players there who looked dead after 60 or 70 minutes.

"The energy came from the crowd and that's why they are so important. That was the pleasing thing on Friday, the players turned up and we definitely picked the right team and the crowd definitely turned up and the players executed a good performance and we needed it all to come together.

"They are emotionally invested as are we."

Staying humble and focused have been two key stands of Barnsley's outstanding renaissance year under Duff.

Despite the obvious sense of pride at the club reaching a Wembley final, the Reds chief insists that he will try and keep the pre-match routine as normal as possible, albeit with a change of training venue this weekend.

Duff, whose players will be put through their paces at Brentford's training ground on Saturday and Sunday, continued: "The Championship final gets drummed as the richest game in world football. This is not the richest game but the same feeling.

"Everyone wants to play at Wembley and unless you are an England international, it doesn't come around very often. Unless you play for Man City or something.

"But for these lower-league players, it might be their only opportunity to go and play there.

"I am not doing it down, but we will be sticking to the process.

"Don't do anything different. We will be rocking up in tracksuits; we won't be wearing big suits with a big red flower coming out of it. The process has been the same all along.

"We won't do an extra days running or anything.

"We will travel down on Friday and have a walk around Wembley and then train on Saturday and Sunday and play the next day.