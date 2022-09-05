Barnsley's win at Sheffield Wednesday gives an answer to those who have written Reds off: Duff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A week which saw Callum Styles and Michal Helik leave - and a fair bit of angst among Reds supporters arrive due to the failure to land a new striker before the transfer deadline - ended in a surprising but welcome 2-0 League One derby win at Sheffield Wednesday.

A first-half strike from the impressive Devante Cole and a 74th-minute strike with his first touch from substitute James Norwood secured a first away league win since February 22 for the Reds.

Wednesday, meanwhile, suffered their first home reverse in 15 matches since February 13.

Michael Ihiekwe. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Reds chief Michael Duff said: “A lot of people have written this group off for lots of different reasons but I think they have proved that, without being world-beaters, we can compete with the best.

“Hopefully the fans enjoyed that one. It was tough for them last season, then this season has been up and down.

“I told the players you need to enjoy these days because they don’t come around very often.

"Hopefully the supporters saw a shift that was put in and the players appreciated their support.

"I am delighted for everyone associated with the football club,” he added.

For Wednesday, who had thrashed Forest Green 5-0 seven days earlier, it proved a sobering reality check on a day when they were second best all game.

Owls defender Michael Ihiekwe said: "They frustrated us - and it worked.

"Teams are going to do that this season and we need to learn from that.

"They’re a good side, coming down from the Championship.

"No one has any given right to win games,” added the former Rotherham United defender.

"They were a little bit more competitive, which isn't nice to say. The two goals they scored, I think we could have done better with.

“It is about how we react now. We have another tough game next week and we need to look back at it on Monday and learn from our mistakes.