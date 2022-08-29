Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday’s impressive start to the season – which peaked with Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of last season’s League Two champions Forest Green Rovers – will certainly have brought admiring glances from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

And Owls boss Moore revealed after Saturday’s game that the club had received enquiries for several of his players in the transfer window, and admitted his frustration at ‘advisors’ who could be looking to unsettle his squad.

Moore refused to name specific players, but confirmed they were key members in his squad.

Barry Bannan scores the second goal and wants to stay at Hillsborough (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“They are important players in terms of what we want to do this season, very important players,” he said.

“When you get the results and we’re performing as we are doing, I can understand it. Hopefully we’re giving them something to show this is where they want to stay and continue doing what we’re doing. But we know football.

“As of now I’m confident in keeping the squad intact but I also understand that 24 hours is a long time.

“I’ve spoken to their advisors and made it all perfectly clear. The players are fine,” added Moore, who saw forward Sylla Sow join Dutch side De Graafschap on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on Saturday.

Josh Windass scores Wednesday's first goal against Forest Green (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Owls captain Bannan was back to his mercurial best on Saturday, as he made Forest Green’s first ever trip to Hillsborough one they will want to quickly forget.

In a torrid first half, Bannan scored one and created three, and while the Scotland international’s skills belong at a level higher than League One, he once again pledged his allegiance to the Owls and his desire to lead them back into the Championship.

Asked if he was one of the players who could be lured away this week, the 32-year-old stated: “No not at all. I made it clear when we lost to Sunderland last year (in the play-offs) that my job, my aim, is to get this club promoted out of this league.

“If clubs are looking at our players it means that the team is performing. We have two or three players for every position, so if people move on, they move on.

Owls boss Darren Moore braced for a busy week (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We are confident we have got enough in the changing room, that is whoever moves on, we have enough for someone to come in and take their position.

“Hopefully we can keep the squad we have got, but you never know in football. If or or two go I don’t think it would hurt us too much.”

Josh Windass – who opened the scoring after 12 minutes, after Bannan’s cross caused panic in the visitors’ defence – is arguably one of Wednesday’s most prized assets.

But Bannan – who is good friends with Windass – believes the former Rangers player can be key for the Owls this season.

“He is going to be a massive player for us (this season),” said Bannan. “You saw last season when he was on the pitch what he can do. It’s just about keeping him on the pitch, keep him fit, and I am sure he will score a lot of goals for us this season.”

Windass turned provider for Wednesday’s second goal, pinging a cross-field pass over the full-back for Bannan to nip in and flick the ball over goalkeeper Luke McGee’s head.

Another inch-perfect diagonal pass – this time from a 31st minute Bannan free-kick – picked out impressive wing-back Liam Palmer, who netted at the second attempt after McGee’s initial save.

And Bannan caused panic in the Rovers defence once again for the fourth goal just before half-time. He surged into the penalty area, creating space for Lee Gregory to curl the ball inside McGee’s left-hand post.

Wednesday completed the scoring with a Dominic Bernard own-goal on 59 minutes – the defender under pressure from Gregory after Tyreeq Bakinson’s cross – to nudge the Owls up into third place in the table, with six wins from their opening eight games in all competitions.

Bannan said: “I thought we did a professional job in the first half. The last home game against Charlton, we started slowly and let them enjoy themselves. We were adamant today that we weren’t going to allow them to come here and enjoy the occasion.

“Five goals and a clean sheet, it’s the perfect performance.

Performances like Saturday’s means Bannan demands a starting place in Moore’s team.

“Bolton was the first time where I have felt properly match fit (this season), in terms of being able to go for the full 90 minutes,” admitted Bannan, given a standing ovation when he was substituted on 69 minutes.

“Against Charlton it was a hot day and I didn’t really feel great. The games before that I didn’t feel like I was match fit. But Bolton I felt I was back, fitness-wise. I knew today would be a good day. It’s important when you are not playing well not to doubt yourself, keep trying things.I am playing in a position where I have got to take risks.

“If I do take risks and it comes off it benefits the team. I will never stop taking risks.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Johnson (Brown 83), Bakinson (Vaulks 80), Bannan (Adeniran 69), Byers, Windass (Wilks 69), Gregory (Paterson 69). Unused substitutes: Dawson, Hunt.

Forest Green: McGee, O’Keeffe (Jones 80), Bernard, Moore-Taylor, Cargill, McAllister (Casey 58), Stevenson (Hendry 57), Peart-Harris, Davis, Brown (Little 65), Matt (March 58). Unused substitutes: Robertson, Thomas.