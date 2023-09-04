All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Barry Bannan on confidence Sheffield Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Leeds United will bring revamped squad

Barry Bannan felt Sheffield Wednesday backed up their recent improvement with a much-needed first point of the season as they frustrated Leeds United at Elland Road.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls ended their winless start to the Championship campaign by stopping the Whites building on their maiden victory with a 0-0 draw.

Wednesday got men behind the ball and did what they needed to, even having more shots on target despite Leeds hogging possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Bannan it was vital validation heading into a two-week international break.

Most Popular

"Results do breed confidence and it's all right saying it but you actually do need points to back it up," said the Scot.

"I feel as if in the last couple of weeks we've gradually got better in the games.

"The first two games we've not had much of the ball, the next two we had a lot. We've had chances, we had chances again on Saturday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We probably didn't play our best on the ball but it was all about coming here and getting a result.

PROGRESS: Sheffield Wednesday 's Barry BannanPROGRESS: Sheffield Wednesday 's Barry Bannan
PROGRESS: Sheffield Wednesday 's Barry Bannan

"There won't be much tougher places to come this season, especially with the situation we find ourselves in with no points.

"It shows the attitude of the boys and the desire we've got in that changing room to come here and fight and get a point for the club.

"That will only add to the confidence and add to the squad going forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You don't want to panic and listen to the outside noise but there comes a point where you've got to get points and Saturday was that situation, before the international break where we just needed to get a point or three points.

"Now we've got two weeks to work on us as a group and what we want to do going forward.

"We'll have a lot of days working hard and trying to strike our philosophy into the games coming up after the international break."

Related topics:Barry BannanLeeds UnitedElland RoadLeeds