Barry Bannan felt Sheffield Wednesday backed up their recent improvement with a much-needed first point of the season as they frustrated Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Owls ended their winless start to the Championship campaign by stopping the Whites building on their maiden victory with a 0-0 draw.

Wednesday got men behind the ball and did what they needed to, even having more shots on target despite Leeds hogging possession.

For Bannan it was vital validation heading into a two-week international break.

"Results do breed confidence and it's all right saying it but you actually do need points to back it up," said the Scot.

"I feel as if in the last couple of weeks we've gradually got better in the games.

"The first two games we've not had much of the ball, the next two we had a lot. We've had chances, we had chances again on Saturday

"We probably didn't play our best on the ball but it was all about coming here and getting a result.

PROGRESS: Sheffield Wednesday 's Barry Bannan

"There won't be much tougher places to come this season, especially with the situation we find ourselves in with no points.

"It shows the attitude of the boys and the desire we've got in that changing room to come here and fight and get a point for the club.

"That will only add to the confidence and add to the squad going forward.

"You don't want to panic and listen to the outside noise but there comes a point where you've got to get points and Saturday was that situation, before the international break where we just needed to get a point or three points.

"Now we've got two weeks to work on us as a group and what we want to do going forward.