Danny Rohl proved to Barry Bannan he was something special in the way he responded to Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The Scot was already sold on his manager's ability long before the February reverse, but the way Rohl handled what Bannan later came to see as a decisive moment in the Owls' escape from Championship relegation impressed him.

"His team talk after the game stands out," said Bannan, eight months Rohl's junior.

"It's easy to give up and be angry and say words in the heat of the moment but he was so calm. He still had a go at us but he never came across as, 'This is over, that's our last chance gone, we've blown it,' it was 'Back in Monday, and we go again.'

"He told us we were only eight points behind and everyone looked and thought, 'This is weird,' because normal managers wouldn't react the way he reacted.

"His confidence in his own ability to get us over the line from day one has been amazing. When you've got a manager confident in his own ability, it rubs off on you as a team.

"We had setbacks and came out the next game like a different team.

FAN: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan with his manager and fellow thirty-something Danny Rohl

"The team's always responded to big setbacks and there's not many teams around that can do what we did this season.

"When you've got a following like we have and everyone writes you off and you have big defeats, it's easy to go into your shell but we've always come out fighting."

Wednesday won five of their next six league games – the loss a 2-0 defeat at eventual champions Leicester City – and retained their Championship place despite starting the campaign with three points from 13 games.

Now the club are waiting for Rohl to return from holiday so they can have further talks on whether he is committed to come back for another season.

