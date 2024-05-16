Barry Bannan on the moment Danny Rohl stunned the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room into admiration
The Scot was already sold on his manager's ability long before the February reverse, but the way Rohl handled what Bannan later came to see as a decisive moment in the Owls' escape from Championship relegation impressed him.
"His team talk after the game stands out," said Bannan, eight months Rohl's junior.
"It's easy to give up and be angry and say words in the heat of the moment but he was so calm. He still had a go at us but he never came across as, 'This is over, that's our last chance gone, we've blown it,' it was 'Back in Monday, and we go again.'
"He told us we were only eight points behind and everyone looked and thought, 'This is weird,' because normal managers wouldn't react the way he reacted.
"His confidence in his own ability to get us over the line from day one has been amazing. When you've got a manager confident in his own ability, it rubs off on you as a team.
"We had setbacks and came out the next game like a different team.
"The team's always responded to big setbacks and there's not many teams around that can do what we did this season.
"When you've got a following like we have and everyone writes you off and you have big defeats, it's easy to go into your shell but we've always come out fighting."
Wednesday won five of their next six league games – the loss a 2-0 defeat at eventual champions Leicester City – and retained their Championship place despite starting the campaign with three points from 13 games.
Now the club are waiting for Rohl to return from holiday so they can have further talks on whether he is committed to come back for another season.
The German wants assurances he will get the backing to restructure the club on and off the pitch, and it is reported the Owls are willing to offer him a new contract to see off interest from rival clubs.
