Barry Bannan says Sheffield Wednesday fans have recognised Danny Rohl is 'a perfect match'

Barry Bannan says manager Danny Rohl is a "perfect match" for Sheffield Wednesday, with a playing style that won fans over even before results followed.

The German began his new job with five defeats in six games but Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over in-form Queens Park Rangers means they have won 10 points from the next five matches.

It was Rohl's name sang loudest when Bailey Cadamarteri's 87th-minute equaliser and Anthony Musaba's winner in the fourth added minute secured a victory the Owls had pushed hard for without looking likely to achieve it.

"Even though the new manager came in and we were playing well, we got off to a bad start," noted Bannan. "If the performances weren't as good as they were it could have been a bad place to play but they (the fans) saw straight away he had found something in this team that was going to come good.

"We were always adamant that if we kept playing that way the results were always going to turn.

"You just need one result. The Leicester game (November’s 1-1 draw) was the perfect performance, we knew then from doing it against the best team in the league the way the manager wanted to play, anything was possible.

"We've always been behind him but you need results to back it up."

The captain thinks the intensity Rohl demands was important in winning fans over after a dire start to 2023-24 under Xisco Munoz.

ELATION: Captain Barry Bannan celebrates a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers

"It's a working-class city and they want to see everyone giving their all," he argued. "If they see you on the front foot and fearless they'll be behind you. They want you to give it a go and that's a massive thing for the gaffer – he's all about intensity, pressing, front-foot football, trying to score goals and keep them out.

"It's a perfect match."

Musaba ran to the fans after scoring and the players were soon back celebrating with them at full-time.