Barry Bannan says performances, rather than results, were important in keeping Sheffield Wednesday fans "on the bandwagon" when Danny Rohl took over as manager.

Rohl assumed control of a side with just three points from their first 11 Championship games and initially struggled to turn results around.

All but one of his opening six games were lost, and just how poor the Rotherham United side they beat would become increasingly apparent as the season progressed.

But when people – often managers – talk about the importance of performances in a results-driven business, this is what they are referring to. Wednesday fans saw enough from Rohl's first games in senior management for his honeymoon to last until late November's draw at Leicester City, the match that really kick-started their remarkable escape from relegation.

"I think you could see when Danny first came in there were instant improvements in performances," said Bannan, pictured. "We were quite unlucky in the first few games with Bristol City away being one of them and having a red card overturned (Bannan's for a first-half tackle on Jason Knight).

"But we performed quite well and that kind of kept them on the bandwagon. I've always said in my time here, if you give 110 per cent on the pitch, they will follow – it doesn't matter the result, whatever happens they will always be there for you.

"It's a working-class city and the minimum they expect is for you to leave everything on that pitch.

FANFARE: Captain Barry Bannan says the Sheffield Wednesday supporters are a powerful force

"Maybe apart from one or two games since Danny came in they've seen that and been behind us the whole way. And once you've got these behind you, it's a powerful tool to call on.

"They've carried us along the way."

Wednesday’s average home attendance last season was 26,762, the 21st biggest in the country.

Hillsborough sold out four times and the club took 7,321 away fans to Blackburn Rovers for their penultimate away game of the season, where a 3-1 result started their winning finish to the campaign.

The Owls were anxious to share their achievement with supporters on Saturday night – Rohl even going to the extent of inviting them all to Hillsborough only for the club to backtrack over logistical concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players were, though, freely mingling with fans when they got home from the 2-0 win at Sunderland which booked their place in next season's Championship, and Bannan felt that was important.

"When players sign you think maybe some of the foreign boys don't really know much about Sheffield Wednesday and the first thing that takes them aback is the crowd," said the Scot, who joined from Crystal Palace in 2015.

"It's important to spend time with fans on these occasions because they've spent hard-earned money over the season travelling away. They're just as much a part of it as us so to spend a bit of time with them to say thank you is great."