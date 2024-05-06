Barry Bannan warns Sheffield Wednesday: Don't waste momentum now we are on a Rohl

The Owls captain is confident chairman Dejphon Chansiri will do what he can to keep manager Danny Rohl, but warned they must hit the ground running in the transfer market.

They won 2-0 at Sunderland on the season’s final day to avoid a relegation that looked almost certain before Rohl got to grips with the squad he inherited in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of December the Owls have taken 46 points from 28 matches, form only five other sides in the division bettered.

But they have a habit of squandering such opportunities, changing manager shortly after winning last year's League One play-offs, and there have been plenty of rumours Rohl will move on.

"Everybody's enjoying what we're doing so it's important we don't let that momentum slip," said Bannan. "It's important we come back after the summer and carry on that momentum from the second half of the season.

"Ipswich are an example of a team who had momentum from League One and now they're in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not the way we want to play, the manager's made that clear, so we'll have a good six weeks of him installing what he really wants from us.

DELIGHT: Barry Bannan (right) celebrates victory with teammate Anthony Musaba

"I think the chairman knows what he's got. I'm confident we'll see a different Sheffield Wednesday with Danny Rohl in charge."

The club have allowed the contracts of 12 players, including Bannan, to enter their final months.

"I'm confident I'll still be here next season after speaking to the manager," said the Scot.

Rohl was less reassuring.