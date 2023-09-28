SORRY was a word frequently used by Xisco Munoz in the pre-match press conference ahead of one of the most important games of his coaching career on Friday night.

The beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday head coach was not courting sympathy – he is realistic enough to know that there is not too much around from Wednesdayites as it stands given the Owls' wretched start to the Championship campaign.

That he chose to repeat the word was more a measure of his sheer exasperation at events so far in 2023-24 and his desire – some would say desperation – to change the narrative quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spaniard, whose rock-bottom side have taken just two points from a possible 24 in eight winless league matches at the start of his tenure, host Sunderland in a televised fixture at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday head coach Xisco Munoz. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

He needs a 'game-changer' of a result to start convincing growing numbers of supporters that he deserves to stick around.

Not quite on the grand scale of Wednesday's stupendous recovery against Peterborough United in May, but something meaningful nevertheless.

Many fans, understandably angry after a near nine-hour, 470-mile round-trip for nothing last week, called for him to be sacked during last weekend's 3-0 loss at Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munoz is candid enough to accept he is becoming a significant part of the problem for sections of the fanbase and that it must change fast.

Asked how Wednesday’s awful start is affecting him personally, the former Watford head coach said: "I am only thinking about the team.

"We didn't have the connection with our fans (at Swansea) and that is our job.

"With humility, I can accept all those words. There's a problem for me. I know it is not the start we wanted, of course. I know about that. I am so sorry about this situation. I only try to give better things for Friday night and we need our stadium (fans). If the fans help us, we maybe react better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, I prefer if everyone is speaking well about me, it's better. But right now, I can only say sorry. We are trying to find the first win and after that, I am sure everything will change."

Munoz was asked about whether he had held discussions with chairman Dejphon Chansiri after such a dismal opening to the campaign.

He said that details of talks between him and the Owls’ owner would remain private.

Three games remain between now and the next international break in October, a time traditionally seen as an opportune one for under-achieving clubs to make a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munoz must buy himself time in order to make it that far, many would venture. It would settle down not only himself, but the club.

The 43-year-old, who says the Owls have yet to reach a decision as to whether to hand a contract to trialist striker Lyle Taylor, added: "At the moment, I am sad because I know that the team is working.