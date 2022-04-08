Bolton dealt three fresh injuries blows ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ricardo Santos, Dapo Afolayan and Kyle Dempsey all picked up hamstring strains in a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth in midweek and will not be available to face the Owls.

Manager Ian Evatt also revealed that there is a sickness bug in his squad, which could leave Bolton with little availability as play-off chasing Wednesday head to Lancashire.

“We are waiting on the results of scans but Dapo, Kyle and Ricardo all injured their hamstrings and will all miss Saturday,” he told The Bolton News.

“On top of that, we have got one or two others that are carrying knocks and niggles and also some illness in camp, so we are back to scraping the barrel.

“If I was to have a stab in the dark and from listening to the physios, I would say Kyle and Dapo have a chance of playing again this season but Rico doesn’t.”

Kieran Lee remains sidelined with a heel problem. Evatt has admitted that the play-offs are probably out of reach for his side while Wednesday sit fifth with six games remaining.

They have played a game fewer than sixth-placed Wycombe, who are level on points with them, while Sunderland are just two points adrift of the top six having played the same number of fixtures as the Owls.

