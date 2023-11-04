Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday: George Byers on how confidence from first win shone through in difficult week

Winning a competitive game for the first time in five months has created a feel-good factor even Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri could not destroy at Middlewood Road this week.

What was so terrible about Chansiri’s latest act of self-harm – a transfer embargo followed by threats the Owls could be heading towards the National League unless supporters lent him £2m he then appeared to rustle up himself in less than 48 hours – was that it overshadowed a genuinely very good weekend.

A first win since May's League One play-off final was cause enough for big celebrations but it was also the manner of it and the opponents – Rotherham United, who the bottom-of-the-table Owls could now leapfrog with a victory at managerless Bristol City on Saturday.

But if Chansiri was unable to poop the party then taking a big step backwards at Ashton Gate would.

"Everyone was really happy at the weekend and there was a real sense of relief that we got that first win which we knew was coming as a while," says midfielder George Byers. "It's just about bottling all those emotions up and taking it into the game at the weekend.

"Everyone's got a smile on their face this week and it's really positive in the dressing room. It has been before but it means more when you get those three points on a matchday.

"It wasn't a major difference (in training), just a sense of, 'Right, we've got our first three points now and it's just a time to kick on.'

"We've just got to look to the next game and keep ticking them off, trying to get those wins, because no win's easy in this division, especially away. We've got to be really up for it."

CONFIDENCE: George Byers says the win over Rotherham United has reinforced the belief Sheffield Wednesday are on the right track

It was huge for manager Danny Rohl, proof the ideas he has been brainwashing his players with in his first fortnight could work.

“He's built up a lot of positivity,” says Byers. “It's no secret we've had a bad start but he’s given us a clear plan of what we want to do.

“The boys have bought into it straight away and there's a clear style of play you can see on the pitch.

"The first win's really important for us to show the stuff you work on on a day-to-day basis works.

"At Plymouth we started really well in the first half and created so many chances. If we'd taken one we would probably have got two or three but we got the sucker punch of two goals before half-time.

"In the Rotherham game we scored first and we were totally dominant. They didn't really have any chances because we played so well and were so disciplined.

"You think, 'We've got to keep pushing now because what the gaffer's telling us is the right things.'"

Rohl is quite regimented about where he likes players to be, which can help Byers.

"When we get higher up the pitch it's about the players being creative and getting into one-v-ones, having shots and stuff," he explains. "But building up play we know our specific roles and you can see when everyone sticks to them we're creating lots of space in the pockets for the likes of Josh (Windass), (Anthony) Musaba and Baz (Bannan).

"Since Danny and the coaching staff have come in, that's what they've drilled into us – high intensity but when we've got the ball, we need to be in the right positions.

"You saw the spaces we exploited at the weekend down the sides of their defence through Musaba, Windass and Pato (Callum Paterson).

"The players in front of me make life easier if everyone's in the right position so when we turn over the ball we can affect the game. My job is to get the ball to them.