Promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday ended their winless away run with huge win on the road at Bristol Rovers.

Goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo saw Wednesday record their first win on the road in six League One games.

The Owls have won just two of their last nine matches but their latest success left them just a point behind second-placed Ipswich in the battle for automatic promotion.

A superb Bannan strike in the 28th minute came after Jarell Quansah – back in the team after a three-match suspension – had squandered possession too easily in his own half, with Wednesday’s Lee Gregory teeing up the low shot.

GET IN: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday scores the visitors first goal against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Centre-back Famewo doubled the Owls’ lead after 41 minutes as the 24-year-old found space in the box following a corner to turn and hit a shot that goalkeeper James Belshaw could only push high into the net.

But Belshaw then turned unlikely creator, as his long punt down the pitch set up Aaron Collins to clip in his 16th league goal of the season just 30 seconds after the interval.

Joey Barton’s team put pressure on the visitors but John Marquis was offside when he diverted a Sam Finley strike into the net late on.

Elsewhere, Callum Wright’s last-gasp strike kept Plymouth at the top of the standings after they came from a goal behind to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

GREAT NIGHT: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore celebrates victory after defeating Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ipswich maintained second spot in League One after fighting back from a goal down to defeat managerless Port Vale 2-1.

Mal Benning’s superb volley just before half-time put the visitors, who sacked boss Darrell Clarke on Monday, ahead against the run of play.