Callum Paterson on his 'easy decision' to stay at Sheffield Wednesday despite interest from elsewhere

CALLUM PATERSON has ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

Alongside Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson, the Scot was in talks with the Owls regarding fresh terms with his existing contract due to expire at the end of this month.

Paterson was a target for former club Hearts in the winter window and despite a deal not being agreed, the Edinburgh club maintained their interest.

The 28-year-old was keen to remain in England in the Championship and in the wake of the club's return to the second tier, he has now signed a new contract.

Callum Paterson. Picture: Steve Ellis.

He said: “I’m really happy to be staying with Wednesday.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far, last season in particular was really special, and I wanted that journey to continue. It was an easy decision.

“The fans have been amazing with me since I first walked through the door and I love playing in front of them every week, it’s such a big club and I just want to work hard for them every time I wear the shirt.

“I can’t thank them enough for their support, the sight of them at Wembley and against Peterborough in the second leg are moments I will never forget.

