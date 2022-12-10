News you can trust since 1754
Callum Paterson scores late equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday earn a point at Exeter City

Callum Paterson struck a stoppage-time equaliser to extend Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Exeter City at a chilly St James Park.

Wednesday started well with Josh Windass forcing Jamal Blackman into saving his early free-kick, while Exeter saw a Cheick Diabate header cleared off the line.

Mark McGuinness headed narrowly wide of the Exeter goal, while Tyreeq Bakinson – on as an early substitute for the injured Barry Bannan – fired just over the crossbar after a lovely Wednesday move.

The deadlock was broken in the 56th minute – and in some style too – as the Grecians looked far sharper after the break. Exeter wing-back Jake Caprice cut onto his right foot and let fly with a brilliant shot from 25 yards that flew across the face of goal and went in off the far post.

Callum Paterson struck a stoppage-time equaliser to extend Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Exeter at a chilly St James Park. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.
Jay Stansfield could have made it 2-0 in the 79th minute when David Stockdale’s awful pass went straight to him, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a good save.

Wednesday offered little as an attacking threat after the break but in stoppage time, Paterson’s curling, side-footed shot from 18 yards snuck into the far corner to earn the Owls a point.

