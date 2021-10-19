Owls Manager Darren Moore: Goalkeeping choice. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls have already conceded five times in the final 10 minutes of League One matches this term – no divisional rival has conceded more – and it has already cost them five points.

They have also failed to score in the same period and are the only League One side not to find the net from the 80th minute onwards this term.

An individual whose softly-spoken demeanour belies his imposing physique, Owls manager Darren Moore’s anger and disappointment was clear to see after his side’s costly concession in their 2-2 weekend draw at AFC Wimbledon and it is fair to say that his players knew about it in no uncertain terms afterwards.

More especially given that a generally sound performance failed to yield three points, with Moore anxious that his players learn ahead of tonight’s trip to the scholastic city of Cambridge.

On the need to eradicate the late lapses in concentration, Moore said: “We need to see the game through on Tuesday and the players’ know. We dust ourselves down and go again.

“It’s getting them in and in some sort of classroom stuff. Discussions with the players, vice-versa in terms of when the game wears on and in terms of going forward.

“Saturday was a harsh lesson, but at the same time it’s moments like this where you learn from it.

“It’s about breaking that mentality now and building that winning mentality.”

Dennis Adeniran will be back in the fray for Wednesday this evening, while Moore faces a decision in goal with Bailey Peacock-Farrell not selected for the weekend game owing to the fact that he missed a lot of match-day preparation last week and only returned to training with the Owls on Friday after international duty with Northern Ireland in Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Moore added: “Joe was always going to start in goal and we will review the goalkeeping situation for Tuesday’s game.”

Last six games: Cambridge WWDLDD; Sheffield Wednesday DWLWWD.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).