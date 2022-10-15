The Owls chief is looking at the bigger picture. The facts show that 11 different players have netted at league level for the club in the current campaign - a source of pride for Moore - with Gregory's overall displays having been strong.

Moore said: "Although people will look at our number nine in Lee Gtegory, everyone else is scoring.

"What you want is giving the opposition as much to think about from different goalscorers so if they shut down one, we have got goalscorers in other areas of the pitch.

Lee Gregory. Picture: PA.

"That is what we have always wanted and that won't stop. With Lee, he is getting in those positions and getting the chances and I would say with every game he has played, he has had opportunities to score.

"I don't think there has been a game where he has not. We have got complete trust in Greggers and are delighted with his all-round game play.

"We feel he will score and add to the tally. We have 11 different goalscorers, but I want more.

"I think last season we were nearly up in the 20-plusses by the end of the year.

"We have got 11 in 13 games and that's wonderful."

Moore says that the club are in the latter part of contract discussions with midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Owls rejected significant summer interest from Blackpool regarding the 21-year-old, who has been in talks over a new deal with the club for a good while.

Moore remains hopeful that they will reach a positive conclusion.

He said: "The most noticeable one we are talking to at the moment is Fizz. That's the one we have been talking about for some time now.

"I am just pleased to see that the negotiations are still going on with that one.

"Hopefully, certainly for us and Fizz, there's a positive outcome with it.

"I feel we are at the latter part of it now.

