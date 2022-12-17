Cameron Dawson saves stoppage-time penalty as Sheffield Wednesday salvage a point against Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saved a stoppage-time penalty as the high-flying Owls recorded a goalless League One draw at home to Oxford United.

The away side started well and had the first big opportunity, with skipper Cameron Brannagan having his effort saved by the feet of Dawson.

Wednesday striker Callum Paterson then had a close-range shot saved by Simon Eastwood, with Josh Windass having a second bite of the cherry but failing to convert.

The home side brought on striker Michael Smith after an hour of play, in search of the opening goal and they nearly found it instantly.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saved a late penalty against Oxford. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Marvin Johnson whipped in a great cross for the frontman and he was inches away from getting his head on the ball. Oxford should have snatched the winner with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Mark McGuinness cleared the ball off the line from Matty Taylor and substitute James Henry blasted over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

