AFTER BLANKING out the noise from the outside during a distressing spring when their promotion hopes were in peril, Dominic Iorfa and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates must do the same again during a fraught end to the summer.

Three successive defeats on their side’s return to the Championship are ensuring that the natives are restless at S6. A failure to sign off with a positive result before the international break will only deepen the angst.

Fortunately, a hardcore of Owls players have been here before - as recently as May.

There was anxiety towards the end of the last campaign as Wednesday’s automatic promotion bid capitulated.

It metamorphosed into downright rage after the Owls' pitiful play-off semi-final first leg at Peterborough amid raucous chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt'.

And then the world changed on a madcap, glorious, never-to-be-forgotten evening at Hillsborough.

Wednesday are under no illusions that their start to the new campaign has been pretty disappointing.

They have lost their first two home league games of 2023-24 already. For context, they were defeated just three times in League One on home soil during their two seasons in the third-tier.

But just as the dressing room closed ranks to some degree not so long back, so they must do so again.

Avoiding social media is also handy.

Iorfa, speaking ahead of the trip to the Principality, said: "I just don't pay attention to it (social media).

"I am not on Twitter any more. I don't see anything at all and a lot of the news comes from my missus or I find out with team-mates in the dressing room. It doesn't bother me at all.

"I have still got my Instagram, but that's a bit different. Going on Twitter can be a bit of a waste of time (for me) and I don't miss it.

"We are not worried internally. Ideally, we'd want more points right now, but we are confident we can pick up results. It is still early season and we have only played three games."We had doubters earlier this year and we ended up still getting the job done and being promoted and shown that real resilence. We are not too fazed by it.

"There's a lot of new things - new players, managers and new ideas - and things will take time to get to our best and playing our best football. A bit of luck would be nice as well, that is crucial."

The presence of some old heads who have been around the block and experienced the slings and arrows of Championship fortune in the past is also beneficial amid Wednesday's current travails.

Iorfa may not be among the ‘elder statesman' among a squad which includes the likes of Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory, but the fact that he is now into his sixth season at the club ensures that he will be hardened by his experiences and able to provide perspective to some younger players or new arrivals.

Iorfa, 28, added: "I am not quite there yet, despite my age and there are a few more 'senior' than me. But I feel experienced and have been at this club a long time and know what this club is about.