Centre-backs hand Sheffield Wednesday boost ahead of huge Championship game against West Bromwich Albion

Diaby was injured in the second half of Sunday's 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, which lifted the Owls out of the relegation zone for the first time since this season's Championship table had any meaning.

A win in Saturday's game between Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City will ensure the losers cannot overhaul the Owls, but they will want a result at home to West Bromwich Albion to make their final-day task at Sunderland easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diaby trained in a protective mask on Thursday, alongside the fit-again Di'Shon Bernard, whilst Michael Ihiekwe – who Diaby replaced at Ewood Park – was on the Middlewood Road pitches on Wednesday.

IN TRAINING: Sheffield Wednesday expect centre-back Bambo Diaby (left) to be able to play in a mask

“Bambo trained today with us, he was in a mask,” revealed Rohl on Thursday. “Icky (Ihiekwe) trained yesterday in some parts and today he got a rest. Dish was in full training this week which is good, really good.

"I am happy. We will see who is in the squad on Saturday."

Asked if this meant Diaby would be available for Saturday's game at home to play-off chasing West Brom, Rohl said: “I hope so, he trained yesterday with full intensity and then made the full training with no reaction. Today he trained and if tomorrow he trains well then I see no problem.”

Wednesday will certainly have reinforcements off the field, with their safety advisory group releasing a further 1,250 tickets in the lower tier of the West Stand after both clubs sold all their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rohl has hinted at the off-field changes needed to keep him beyond a maiden season in management which has greatly enhanced his reputation.

“I see a lot of potential, especially with our massive fans," he said. "We had 7,000 (fans at Blackburn) who create for us big, big energy. But as I have said before, we have to do some things right in the summer.