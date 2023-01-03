FORMER Sheffield Wednesday striker Connor Wickham has left Forest Green at the end of his contract - with several Championship and League One clubs believed to be interested in his services.

Wickham, 29, scored nine goals in 20 appearances after joining as a free agent following his release from MK Dons.

The ex-Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Ipswich frontman netted on his debut and scored a stunning goal from the halfway line in an FA Cup tie with South Shields.

Wickham had three loan spells earlier in his career at Wednesday and a short temporary stint at Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday's Connor Wickham pictured in action during his time at the club. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

A brief statement posted on Rovers official site read: "We can confirm that Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers after his short-term contract expired.