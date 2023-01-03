News you can trust since 1754
Championship and League One clubs on alert after former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United striker Connor Wickham leaves Forest Green

FORMER Sheffield Wednesday striker Connor Wickham has left Forest Green at the end of his contract - with several Championship and League One clubs believed to be interested in his services.

By Leon Wobschall
6 hours ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 3:11pm

Wickham, 29, scored nine goals in 20 appearances after joining as a free agent following his release from MK Dons.

The ex-Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Ipswich frontman netted on his debut and scored a stunning goal from the halfway line in an FA Cup tie with South Shields.

Wickham had three loan spells earlier in his career at Wednesday and a short temporary stint at Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday's Connor Wickham pictured in action during his time at the club. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.
A brief statement posted on Rovers official site read: "We can confirm that Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers after his short-term contract expired.

"Wickham scored nine goals in 20 appearances during his time at Rovers - including a goal on his debut against Lincoln City. We thank Connor for all of his efforts during his time at FGR and wish him well in the future."