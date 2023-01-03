Wickham, 29, scored nine goals in 20 appearances after joining as a free agent following his release from MK Dons.
The ex-Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Ipswich frontman netted on his debut and scored a stunning goal from the halfway line in an FA Cup tie with South Shields.
Wickham had three loan spells earlier in his career at Wednesday and a short temporary stint at Leeds United.
A brief statement posted on Rovers official site read: "We can confirm that Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers after his short-term contract expired.
"Wickham scored nine goals in 20 appearances during his time at Rovers - including a goal on his debut against Lincoln City. We thank Connor for all of his efforts during his time at FGR and wish him well in the future."