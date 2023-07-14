All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday complete backroom team to work alongside Xisco Munoz with three new appointments

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed the appointments of three new members of their coaching staff - with the trio previously working with Xisco Munoz at Watford.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

Miguel Munoz, brother of the new Owls boss, arrives as assistant manager, while Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla arrive as first-team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

A club statement read: "As well as the Hornets, Miguel Muñoz has held roles with SD Huesca, Valencia and Gimnastic Tarragona in his native Spain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Roman was Xisco’s assistant manager at Watford and Dinamo Tbilisi where the pair won the Erovnuli Liga title in Georgia.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, who used to manage Watford.Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, who used to manage Watford.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, who used to manage Watford.

"Brambilla was goalkeeper coach with the Hornets, a role the Italian also held at Sampdoria and Cagliari in his homeland and French giants Marseille."

Wednesday jet off to southern Spain for a one-week training camp at the Pinatarense Sports Centre in Murcia on Saturday.

The Owls will play Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia in a friendly at the sports complex's Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, July 18, with the game kicking off at 7pm UK time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Munoz's side will also take on Segunda División RFEF outfit CD Eldense on Friday, July 21 before flying home, with the game kicking off at 11am (UK time).

Eldense play in the fourth-tier of Spanish football.

The Owls have already played two friendlies on English soil at National League sides York City and Chesterfield and visit Doncaster Rovers on July 25.

Related topics:WatfordSpain