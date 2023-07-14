SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed the appointments of three new members of their coaching staff - with the trio previously working with Xisco Munoz at Watford.

Miguel Munoz, brother of the new Owls boss, arrives as assistant manager, while Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla arrive as first-team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

A club statement read: "As well as the Hornets, Miguel Muñoz has held roles with SD Huesca, Valencia and Gimnastic Tarragona in his native Spain.

"Roman was Xisco’s assistant manager at Watford and Dinamo Tbilisi where the pair won the Erovnuli Liga title in Georgia.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, who used to manage Watford.

"Brambilla was goalkeeper coach with the Hornets, a role the Italian also held at Sampdoria and Cagliari in his homeland and French giants Marseille."

Wednesday jet off to southern Spain for a one-week training camp at the Pinatarense Sports Centre in Murcia on Saturday.

The Owls will play Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia in a friendly at the sports complex's Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, July 18, with the game kicking off at 7pm UK time.

Munoz's side will also take on Segunda División RFEF outfit CD Eldense on Friday, July 21 before flying home, with the game kicking off at 11am (UK time).

Eldense play in the fourth-tier of Spanish football.