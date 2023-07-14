Miguel Munoz, brother of the new Owls boss, arrives as assistant manager, while Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla arrive as first-team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.
A club statement read: "As well as the Hornets, Miguel Muñoz has held roles with SD Huesca, Valencia and Gimnastic Tarragona in his native Spain.
"Roman was Xisco’s assistant manager at Watford and Dinamo Tbilisi where the pair won the Erovnuli Liga title in Georgia.
"Brambilla was goalkeeper coach with the Hornets, a role the Italian also held at Sampdoria and Cagliari in his homeland and French giants Marseille."
Wednesday jet off to southern Spain for a one-week training camp at the Pinatarense Sports Centre in Murcia on Saturday.
The Owls will play Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia in a friendly at the sports complex's Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, July 18, with the game kicking off at 7pm UK time.
Munoz's side will also take on Segunda División RFEF outfit CD Eldense on Friday, July 21 before flying home, with the game kicking off at 11am (UK time).
Eldense play in the fourth-tier of Spanish football.
The Owls have already played two friendlies on English soil at National League sides York City and Chesterfield and visit Doncaster Rovers on July 25.