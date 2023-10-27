All Sections
TROUBLED Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have been placed under an English Football League registration embargo for non-payment to the HMRC.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 20:12 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 20:13 BST

The governing body have confirmed on the embargo reporting service section of their website that Wednesday have been placed under a registration embargo because of 'amounts due to HMRC' under regulation 17.3.

It stipulates as follows: Consequences of a Default Event. Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.4) that all registrations must be approved by the league, a club which is subject to a default event shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any player with that club without the prior written consent of the league for the period that the club is subject to a default event.

It is not the first time that the club have been subject to embargos preventing them from bringing in players in recent years.

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday FC. Picture: PA
Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday FC. Picture: PA

They were placed under a soft embargo in the spring of 2021 for filing their 2019-20 accounts late.

Back in 2018, Wednesday were placed under an embargo for failing to fulfil an Financial Fair Play commitment deadline. It was lifted in mid-August of that year.

Wednesday, bottom of the Championship, with no wins in 13 league games this season – and just three points to their name – welcome derby rivals Rotherham United on Sunday.

