Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday: Why records don't particularly interest Darren Moore

FOR DARREN MOORE, there is only one accomplishment that he is truly interested in during a season where the bottom line does not need to be spelled out for Sheffield Wednesday.

His Owls side - enjoying a such wonderfully consistent campaign thus far - are forcing the club's historians to dust down the record books in head-turning fashion.

It is providing a bit of kudos, but nothing else as such for Moore, whose eyes are solely focused upon the big prize of promotion.

On the defensive front, the League One leaders are showing their mettle and recently recorded a club record of 18 clean sheets in a single season - no mean feat with a third of the season still to go.

Darren Moore

Meanwhile, should Wednesday avoid defeat for a twentieth league match in Saturday's game at Charlton, then it will set a club record of unbeaten games at league level.

Moore, who has proved such a good and admirable custodian of on-pitch matters at the club ahead of his second anniversary in charge of the Owls next week, said: "It's a figure I am unaware of and it is nice. It's a nice record to be associated with.

"But it's focusing on the game and we have always done that and been consistent in that, in terms of the next game and what it means for us.

"For me, it does not really stoke my fires because when I was a player, I had a job to do which was to go out and perform to the best of my ability.

"Here now as a manager, my job is to ensure we are moving in the right direction as a team. Even in our game last week, there were areas of our game that we needed to improve.

"I have a thirst and a hunger to see Sheffield Wednesday improve within all departments.

"All the other bits outside, I cannot really control those. You look back at them afterwards, but what I am really thirsty and hungry for is for us to develop as a football club on and off the pitch.

"There's daily work that is needed to see this club keep moving in the right direction.

"It's about continuing our progress. There's work to do."

Wednesday must make do without Marvin Johnson for the next three matches after he was found guilty of ‘improper/violent conduct’ by the Football Association.

Johnson was charged over an off-the-ball incident with Ipswich Town midfielder Wes Burns in the 2-2 draw at Portman Road a fortnight ago.

The Birmingham-born player will miss the forthcoming games against Charlton, Peterborough and Portsmouth, but will be back available for the encounter with Bolton, which takes place at Hillsborough on Friday, March 17.

An Owls statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches following an incident in their EFL League One game against Ipswich Town on Saturday 11 February.