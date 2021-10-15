Chey Dunkley in no rush to sort out new Sheffield Wednesday deal

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley. Picture: Steve Ellis

Dunkley’s deal expires at the end of the season, with fitness issues having hampered the 29-year-old for major spells of his time at the club thus far.

A consistent and strong run of games in the side would significantly boost his prospects of potentially earning fresh terms, but Dunkley is focusing on the here and now.

He said: “It hasn’t been mentioned to me. I just need to play games and make sure I am ready. I didn’t play as many games last season and I knew it would be tough.

“This season, I need to be fit and ready to play games and I have done that. I have been in football for so long, so those talks might be had closer to January.

“If not, no problem. I just have to be ready. As it stands, there have not been talks. It does not bother me.

“Would I like to stay at this club? Of course, I would. Am I going to be definitely here? I cannot tell you that. I have not spoken to the gaffer or people higher.

“There is more to it, in terms of playing football and what deals are proposed, that is common sense.

“Would I want to represent this club moving forward, of course. Whether it happens, that’s out of my hands at the moment because nobody has come to me or my agent. It is what it is.

“I am not here to hold the club to ransom. I am contracted until the end of the season and I want to focus on Sheffield Wednesday. ”

Meanwhile, Wednesday chief Darren Moore is down on defensive options ahead of tomorrow’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, with Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson both unavailable after coming off at the interval in last weekend’s win over Bolton Wanderers.

They will also miss Tuesday’s trip to Cambridge United and join Massimo Luongo and George Byers on the sidelines.

Moore said: “All four of them won’t be playing this weekend.

“All of them are not fit enough to play. They are on the injury table. I wouldn’t be able to give you a time scale at this moment.