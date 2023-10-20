Sheffield Wednesday aim to have two new coaches on their staff by Friday but adding a 25th player to their squad will take a little longer.

In his first week as manager, Dany Rohl has brought in performance manager Sascha Lense and worked with the caretaker staff of Neil Thompson, Steve Haslam, Andy Holdsworth and Nicky Weaver.

But the German is closing in on two backroom appointments he hopes to have in place for Saturday's game at Watford, the 34-year-old's first in charge of a senior team. Former Huddersfield Town manager and England coach Powell is tipped to be one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Momo Diaby seen making his first steps back from injury in training this week and Marvin Johnson also at Middlewood Road having been frozen out by Xisco Munoz, both will want to be the player added to the first-team squad but with neither ready to play yet, Rohl can take his time deciding.

Rohl has worked for Southampton, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Germany, but never as a manager, so is wisely looking to bring in coaches high on experience.

“Both coaches (he hopes to appoint) were managers in different countries and now they are assistant coaches,” he said. “They can also lead some parts of the training sessions and everybody will be specialists in his part of the game.

“One will be a British coach because he knows the English culture. He will be a very experienced guy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could well be Powell, Terriers manager in 2014-15 and a previous boss at Charlton Athletic, Southend United, and caretaker at Derby County and Leicester City. The former England left-back was on Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff as the Three Lions reached the 2021 European Championship final.

INTERNATIONAL PEDIGREE: Chris Powell worked alongside Gareth Southgate as England reached the final of the 2021 European Championship

Rohl has paid tribute to those who have filled the breach in the meantime.

“They were so incredible, (it was) really great to have them by my side as coaches,” he said. “We spoke a lot and it was so important to get a lot of information.

“It's important to have guys around me who know the players and the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lense worked as a sports psychologist at Manchester United, but has a different job under Rohl.

FROZEN OUT: Marvin Johnson has not played since May's League One play-off final against Barnsley for reasons never explained

“We met at Leipzig, we worked together and were promoted to the first division,” he said. “I trust him. He is a smart guy to understand the locker room. It's very important to have a guy who is very strong to create great relationships and energy.”

Munoz named 24 senior players on a squad list which can extend to 25, leaving scope for Johnson or Diaby but not both to be added before it can be rewritten in January.

“In the first week it's not the easiest to get all the information together,” said Rohl when asked his plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a good conversation with Marvin, we spoke about what I expect from him on and off the pitch.

INJURY: Momo Diaby has not featured since coming off on his Sheffield Wednesday debut

“Step by step if the data is right we'll bring him back into the squad for training and his performance will decide if he's in the squad.

“We know when he is ready to come back, we will take him.

“Maybe the next step is to train on Sunday in the recovery session. Then we will have a look at how he works in the next week.

“I'm convinced about his quality, I've heard a lot of good things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl also plans to lean heavily not just on captain Barry Bannan but also long-serving defender Liam Palmer, having spoken to both.