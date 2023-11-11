Danny Rohl admits Anthony Musaba miss was key but tells Sheffield Wednesday 'We're not dead yet'

Danny Rohl admitted Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Millwall turned on Anthony Musaba’s first-half miss but he was keen to stress to his demoralised players "We're not dead yet."

The Owls go into November's international break nine points adrift of Championship safety having lost four of their five matches under him without scoring a goal.

Perhaps had Musaba found the net when played in by Barry Bannan 29 minutes into Saturday's game, it could have followed the pattern of their previous home win, a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until then there had not been a shot on target by either side, but Murray Wallace quickly put Millwall in front at a corner, and the Owls caved from there.

DEFEAT: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"I think we started very well, there was a lot of energy in the group and we were on the front foot, playing forward, then we had a big chance and we missed this," said Rohl, who was without the injured Michael Smith but dropped Lee Gregory from the matchday squad.

"That was a little bit the turning point in the game. We immediately conceded the first goal.

"There was a bit less intensity in our game, our counter-pressing was not as sharp as we need. This is normal, it's a normal process if you are in this position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to try and get back in the game and we changed the shape and the players but we conceded a goal again. This is football.

"It's important we look forward and that we go forward. We have to train hard now like we have in the last few weeks.

"We're not dead, it's about going forward and training hard. We will do this.

"If you play at 100 per cent we can stay in the league. There's about 30 games to go.

"But we need 100 per cent. With less, it's not possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted Musaba's miss should not have been as pivotal as it was.

"It's about scoring to earn something and if you don't it's hard but it's not just about this (Musaba) chance because we had 60 minutes to go, enough time to get back into the game," he said.

"It's about showing a reaction."

Bailey Cadamarteri made his Football League debut as a substitute, and was the main positive for the home side.

"We had a young player who came in and showed good things in Bailey," said Rohl. "This was also a result of his training performance.

"We have to create chances but at the moment we maybe need four or five chances for one goal and the opponent needs maybe two.