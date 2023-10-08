Darren Moore was relieved to get his Sheffield Wednesday return out of the way so he can spend the next two weeks doing what he most enjoys most – trying to make Huddersfield Town players better.

Both clubs got something from Moore's first Hillsborough match as a manager since May's miraculous comeback over Peterborough United, but not all they wanted.

The clean sheet was Moore's first in four games in charge of the Terriers and the 0-0 draw stopped the bleeding for managerless Wednesday after three defeats. But Moore is still searching for a first win at his new club, and his old one are yet to get off the mark this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Moore looks forward to time at Canalside with his new players, the Owls must identify a new manager and the early indications are they might again go with a young one.

Danny Roehl, assistant coach of Germany, is emerging as a contender for the Sheffield Wednesday job (Picture: Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Michael Beale, recently sacked by Rangers, has been linked, as has former Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi but 34-year-old Danny Rohl – who coached the likes of RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany from the support staff – is emerging as the favourite.

Moore left Wednesday in controversial circumstances following a dispute with Dejphon Chansiri after promotion via the League One play-offs. Saturday’s crowd left no doubt where their sympathies lay, giving him a warm reception in front of the watching chairman. Moore was pleased to get it out of the way.

"I was, to be fair," he said. "I knew I'd come here and remain professional because I didn't want us focusing on the occasion, I wanted us focusing on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been good to get that all-important win but it played out as a typical Yorkshire derby.

WECLOMED BACK: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore arrives at Hillsborough for Saturday's Yorkshire derby

"Hopefully (Town) supporters agree we had the better chances, it was just that final contact.

"I'm thankful to (the home fans) for that warm reception, it was really nice to get the opportunity to say thank you to them all here.

“We wish them well for the remainder of the season."

Now the focus is on making best use of a two-week break for international football, building on the defensive improvement from Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at Birmingham City by adding attacking potency.

INTERNATIONAL CALL-UP: Di'Shon Bernard could miss the new Sheffield Wednesday manager's first training session

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been some good solid blocks laid down in terms of the time we've had with the players," said Moore. “I’m just looking forward to getting on the training ground with them. That's the crux of it, getting on the training ground, working, showing that level of understanding and getting to know the players more."

Di'Shon Bernard – the only Xisco Munoz signing in caretaker manager Neil Thompson’s Owls starting XI – has headed off on international duty with Jamaica in Grenada and Trinidad insisting he will only be thinking about the job in hand, but looking forward to working with a new manager on his return.

"When I'm there, I'm focused on Jamaica," said the centre-back.

"If he (the next manager) comes in while I'm away it is what it is but whoever comes in we're trying to give it our all and it's up to us on the pitch.

"Whoever comes in I'll give my all.