Danny Rohl hails the 'fire' in Sheffield Wednesday as they move to cusp of safety
An Anthony Musaba inspired Owls thumped the play-off chasing Baggies 3-0 in front of 33,000 ecstatic Wednesdayites at Hillsborough to move three points clear of the drop with a game to go.
Dutch forward Musaba scored the first on 22 minutes, made the second for Iko Ugbo shortly after the break with a driving run and then chased a lost cause to create a third goal for Josh Windass after Barry Bannan’s long-range strike was parried.
Coming on the back of a similarly crucial and well-earned win at Blackburn, it was a performance that epitomised their attacking mindset.
German coach Rohl has overseen a massive overhaul in performance and results from a team that started the season with one point from their first 10 games under Xisco Munoz.
Rohl said: ”Big, big performance from my team today against a strong side.
"Today our team was really on fire, I could see this in the week, the last two weeks have been fantastic in training.
"For me it was nearly the best performance against the ball, defending as a team, how compact we are, if we over-played we closed again.
"Then at the end of the game you see us defending our box like it was 1-0, not 3-0. You see then that the mindset if right, that they want to keep that clean sheet. As a team we defended well.
"We are over the line but we are still not safe so we need to keep going, work hard again next week and then hopefully we can survive.”
Asked about how he would set his team up next week at Sunderland for the potentially precarious position of only needing a draw, Rohl replied: "Since I arrived we spoke about the process, the journey. It helps when you have good and bad results.
"After the Blackburn game I said we were not in a position to defend something, we want to attack the next position. We have jumped to the next position and it means next week the same mindset; attacking, attacking, attacking.
"Then we will bring the game home and it will be job done.”
Wednesday are now 20th on 50 points, three points clear of the relegation zone. Plymouth sit 21st with 48 and Birmingham City 22nd on 47. But the Blues have a 10-goal better goal difference than Wednesday and Plymouth’s is also far superior, meaning the Owls cannot rely on results from elsewhere and need at least draw at Sunderland to ensure survival.
