Danny Rohl hails the 'fire' in Sheffield Wednesday as they move to cusp of safety

An Anthony Musaba inspired Owls thumped the play-off chasing Baggies 3-0 in front of 33,000 ecstatic Wednesdayites at Hillsborough to move three points clear of the drop with a game to go.

Dutch forward Musaba scored the first on 22 minutes, made the second for Iko Ugbo shortly after the break with a driving run and then chased a lost cause to create a third goal for Josh Windass after Barry Bannan’s long-range strike was parried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming on the back of a similarly crucial and well-earned win at Blackburn, it was a performance that epitomised their attacking mindset.

Anthony Musaba steers the ball home for the Sheffield Wednesday opener (Picture: Steve Ellis)

German coach Rohl has overseen a massive overhaul in performance and results from a team that started the season with one point from their first 10 games under Xisco Munoz.

Rohl said: ”Big, big performance from my team today against a strong side.

"Today our team was really on fire, I could see this in the week, the last two weeks have been fantastic in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me it was nearly the best performance against the ball, defending as a team, how compact we are, if we over-played we closed again.

Danny Rohl applauds the fans after Sheffield Wednesday defeated West Brom 3-0 (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"Then at the end of the game you see us defending our box like it was 1-0, not 3-0. You see then that the mindset if right, that they want to keep that clean sheet. As a team we defended well.

"We are over the line but we are still not safe so we need to keep going, work hard again next week and then hopefully we can survive.”

Asked about how he would set his team up next week at Sunderland for the potentially precarious position of only needing a draw, Rohl replied: "Since I arrived we spoke about the process, the journey. It helps when you have good and bad results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the Blackburn game I said we were not in a position to defend something, we want to attack the next position. We have jumped to the next position and it means next week the same mindset; attacking, attacking, attacking.

"Then we will bring the game home and it will be job done.”