Considering where they were at the start of December, things are threatening to go very well indeed on Saturday, when a point at Sunderland will confirm a remarkable escape from relegation.

It owes everything to Danny Rohl, a first-time manager who only turned 35 at the weekend.

But fear is bordering on expectation that whilst it might not be Rohl's last game at the Stadium of Light, it could be his Owls finale.

Less than a year ago the club overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win their League One play-off semi-final with Peterborough United on penalties, then beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the last seconds of extra-time at Wembley.

Within weeks, manager Darren Moore was gone, at odds with his chairman.

Granted, Moore’s fingerprints on two relegations this season – Huddersfield Town's to and Port Vale's from League One – has made it look less cataclysmic, but it meant ripping everything up and starting again and that went terribly.

Two points from 11 league matches brought the worst start in the histories of both one of the club and the Championship, and the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

TRICKY RELATIONSHIP: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Rohl

They had six points from 17 matches, 10 from safety, before they got on a Rohl.

To think that only victory for Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle (who host Hull City) and an Owls defeat at a rudderless Sunderland who have won two of their last 14 could send them down is amazing.

No wonder the Black Cats are thought to be keen on having Rohl as their manager next season. The Owls definitely are.

A young but experienced manager who plays high-pressing football recently sprinkled with a touch of pragmatism ticks a lot of boxes.

To see Rohl interact with fans in that most German of ways at the end of matches is to watch a man seemingly in love but when you ask questions, the cracks show.

I asked him about the poor state of the Hillsborough pitch.

"We have to do a lot of things at our club," was his terse reply.

Later he added: "I enjoy my team, I enjoy the supporters and I enjoy my coaching team." Maybe he just forgot to mention his notorious chairman. Maybe.

Wins cure a lot of ills, but Rohl's frustrations seem set in.

Recently he chastised the club for having 19 players were in the last couple of months of their contracts.

In an interview last week he said he could manage the club in League One... but with a big if.

“It makes no sense to just use this (supporter) power, we need other power and another direction,” he argued. “It’s about the squad, facilities, environments, all these things."