Danny Röhl on the approach he will take with Sheffield Wednesday players when he meets them for the first time on Monday

NEW SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl has done stacks of homework on the players he is inheriting before actually meeting them in person yet.

That arrives at the Owls' Middlewood Road training ground on Monday - and for all the hours of study that has been undertaken, the German knows that only watching them with his own eyes and interacting and instructing them is what will give him a true picture.

He commented: "It was important to collect a lot of information about the players.

"I watched a lot of matches, I took lots of notes. But it is so important to get a feeling out on the grass; what are the strengths, what can be improved.

New Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"These are things that will bring us all together, we’ll make a list and with my staff, we will decide what is the most important for each player."

Röhl has viewed all of Wednesday's games so far in 2023-24 and admits he will be pragmatic as opposed to dictatorial in terms of plotting a way forward to hopefully change the fortunes of the club, following a grim start to the campaign.

The former Bayern Munich, Germany and Southampton assistant, whose Owls tenure begins at Watford next Saturday, said: "I have watched every match from this season.

"They have been very different matches. The match against Huddersfield was the most recent and we started with good energy, other matches we have not seen so much energy. It has been difficult.

"I need to train to get a feeling on the pitch of what is comfortable for the players now.