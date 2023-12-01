Danny Rohl on the futures of Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Bailey Cadamarteri
Jeff Hendrick came off the bench to volley home a 93rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Abdul Fatawu’s first-half opener and earn Wednesday just their fifth positive result of a wretched season, and second under Rohl in his seven games in charge.
But it was the story of three strikers that was revelatory – one who played and two that were nowhere to be seen.
Rohl chose to give Bailey Cadamarteri the first start of his senior career as the Owls’ sole striker but there was no place for Lee Gregory – a star of last season’s promotion campaign – or Mallik Wilks who had returned to the starting line-up for the defeat at Birmingham City four days earlier.
Cadamarteri might not have scored but he was relentless in pressing a Leicester side who were guilty of over-confidently playing out from the back.
“I believe in this guy,” said Rohl, who gave Cadamarteri a warm embrace when substituting him midway through the second half.
“He is the future for our club and it’s so important to see his improvement in the last weeks.
“I spoke when I arrived here how I want to take the next step with the young players, this is important.
“He runs a lot, he has speed, he is the right type for pressing.”
Gregory’s absence from the matchday squad was conspicuous, especially with Josh Windass suspended and Michael Smith injured and unlikely to be back until next week. But Rohl suggested Gregory still has a future at the club.
“The door is still open,” said the German. “He is a player for us so I support him, but there is always a battle to get in the squad.
“He is a good human, he is honest, I like him, he works hard in training and we will see what we have to do on Saturday.
“I spoke about fresh legs so maybe he’s in the squad again and then he can show he is ready.”
One player whose days look numbered is Wilks.
Wilks played for the first time in a month at Birmingham City on Saturday but lasted only 64 minutes before being replaced.
It has now emerged he will be out for six to eight weeks with a muscle injury, sparking frustration for Rohl.
"This is a clear message from my side to my players; you need to be physically fit for my game and my intensity,” said Rohl.
"It is a real shame because he trained very well and he showed in the game what he can do. But you need to be ready for my game.”
Pressed on whether this latest injury setback for Wilks was a frustration, Rohl conceded: "I am frustrated, it’s disappointing.
"When you improve a player and you bring him back into the starting side and he plays just 60 minutes, it is a step back.
"He created some self-confidence, he was back and showed he could help us. But this is football. I have to deal with it, I have to find solutions.”
Although a point in the right direction, coupled with Huddersfield’s win over Sunderland it leaves Wednesday 12 points adrift of safety.
“It’s massive, we deserved a point," he said. “I think everyone recognised today that we fight for our way.
“It was like a win for us in this time. It’s still a little bit difficult but I believe in my group and this is a good sign. We need to do it again and again but there’s a long way to go.”