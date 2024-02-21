Danny Rohl on the team behind the team who are plotting Sheffield Wednesday's Championship 'Great Escape'

That's the view of head coach Danny Rohl, whose side are now just four points adrift of safety after last weekend's 2-0 success at Millwall, who have dropped down to fourth from bottom as a result.

Wednesday's current position, given that they were cast adrift at the bottom of the table ahead of Rohl's autumn arrival, is one that most would have surely taken with 13 matches to go.

While his players have deserved credit for their response to Rohl since, the 34-year-old's carefully assembled and well-balanced backroom team are worthy of high praise too, according to the Owls chief.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Röhl. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rohl said: "I have an experienced coaching staff around me, which is helpful in different parts.

"This is why I choose different profiles as different coaches.

"Chris Powell knows the English Championship and Enlgish football and Neil (Thompson) knows English football as well, which is great.

"Sascha (Lense) knows me personally on and off the pitch and Henrik (Pedersen) knows my style of football.

"This is team work. I know that the manager is at the front, but I feel I have a fantastic team around me and this is so helpful."

Rohl's painstaking attention to detail on the training ground and highly technical coaching has been complimented regularly by the Owls squad, who have quickly bought into his approach.

As to whether the players have been more studious and analytical in the process, Rohl is reserving judgement.

He continued: "The influence at the moment from young managers is more and more in this direction. Players are used to it more and more.

"In modern football, it's a part of it, but I think it's about finding a balance.

"Sometimes, it's also important that the players just 'play' football and decide on the pitch.