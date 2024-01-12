SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl says that the Owls’ excellent recent form is having positive spin-offs in the January transfer window.

Wednesday, who are a team transformed and rejuvenated under Rohl, have made two early strikes in the window this week, with the arrival of one-time Barnsley striker Ike Ugbo following on from the loan acquisition of Brighton keeper James Beadle.

Ugbo has joined on loan from French side Troyes after returning from a temporary stint at Cardiff.

The Hillsborough outfit remain active in the market and have other targets, including Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris - although they are set to miss out on West Ham schemer Conor Coventry, poised to stay in the capital and to join Charlton.

Rohl, whose side visit former club Southampton on Saturday, said: “At the moment, and this is a good sign - a lot of agents call us and want to bring young players here because they see how we improve young players and this is a good signal.

"Now, it is about choosing the right one and comparing what we have here - and we have fantastic players here and the younger players have improved a lot – and then we go forward.

"I think, at the moment, we are very clear in what we want to do and who can help us and this is very important. Also, if you have a clear identity on the pitch, then I think it makes it much easier to make decisions as then you know exactly what you need on the pitch.

"We are very clear which profile we need.”

The arrival of Beadle has pushed Devis Vasquez down the pecking order, amid speculation that the loanee will return to parent club AC Milan.

A decision on the future of young keeper Pierce Charles, who has loan interest in the lower divisions, will be made in the ‘next few weeks’ according to Rohl.