Danny Rohl on why the numbers game is painting a better picture for Sheffield Wednesday - at long last

THE NUMBER crunchers have had a field day at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense so far this season.

As someone who possesses an eye for data, Danny Rohl – in his short time in charge – has at least found a few vital statistics which are rather more to his liking.

Fortunately, it has nothing to do with the Owls recording the worst-ever start to a season in the club’s history or the poorest opening ever seen at a second-tier club since the Championship’s inception in 2004.

Since the German arrived at South Yorkshire, Wednesday have been making incremental gains. The numbers are certainly not as bad as they were.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

A maiden league victory of 2023-24 was secured at the 14th time of asking, against Rotherham United on October 29.

It represented Wednesday’s first three points at Hillsborough since May. Yet another number is giving Rohl hope.

The Owls’ concession of eight goals in seven league games on home soil this term is not the sort you might associate with a side who have propped up the table virtually all season.

They might be many things, but in the main, Wednesday have been relatively hard to beat, statistically speaking at S6.

Given their current position, you take positivity from wherever you can.

Rohl, preparing for his first Saturday home game in charge against Millwall, said: “At the moment, I am very happy with the defensive performances and I have seen the improvements from the players and I can think: ‘ok, I believe in them’ and I see the potential.

“Then, it makes no sense to change something in this area and they can look to each other and find a good distance between each other and link with each other, which is good to see.”

Further up the pitch, there have been a number of baby steps taken as well.

In four matches before his arrival, Wednesday mustered a derisory six attempts on target. In his quartet of games at the helm, that has doubled to 12.

The club’s expected goals ratio – xG – has already shown a modest rise. Sprint metres recorded by players in games under Rohl outstrip the figures before he arrived. It’s tangible process, yet just a base camp.

One alarming statistic currently doing the rounds shows that Wednesday have scored just no league goals at Hillsborough past the 54th-minute of a game so far this season, which is pretty lamentable.

Rohl continued: “For sure, our performances in defence have been okay. But we have to improve our performances in offense.

"This is also a key for me. But if we play well against the ball and have good situations with the ball, we can create good offensive situations and my message is ‘be a finisher’ and score. It’s about scoring.

"You see now that our xG is higher than in the past. It shows our connections and that we are creating more and more chances.

"We have to now be a finisher in the last third.

"Always in this league, you have to be very strong in both halves and in 90 minutes. If you do this, you can earn something. If not, then it is not good enough.”

For the second successive weekend, Rohl, who is set to welcome back Josh Windass for Saturday, faces issues in trying to work out the tactical challenge that he faces from an opponent.

Last Saturday, he pitted his wits against a caretaker manager at Bristol City in Curtis Fleming. Tomorrow, he will be attempting to outmanoeuvre new Millwall head coach Joe Edwards.

The former Southampton and Bayern Munich coach admits he does not quite know what to expect in terms of the Lions' tactical set-up. It will perhaps only become clearer when the teamsheets arrive at 2pm.

Rohl continued: “For this week, it is a little bit difficult as they have a new manager.

"It’s not really clear what they want to do. But it has been about us (in training).

"It will be interesting on their shape. They have played with a back four and back five and maybe they will look to play a little bit more football on the ground as the last time, they played a little bit more direct and they were organised and strong in a 4-4-2 versus Southampton.

"A lot of things could happen. But it is important we look for our performance this week."

Meanwhile, Rohl has confirmed that the club are close to bringing in another addition to his backroom team.

He said: "We have an arrangement with a coach, but now it depends on the other club, a little bit.

"We are still in the process of finding a solution very quickly. Maybe (it will be) next week for us.